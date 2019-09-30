Reviewing Ranpak Holdings Corp. (PACK)’s and Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:HCAC)’s results

This is a contrast between Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) and Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:HCAC) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Conglomerates and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ranpak Holdings Corp. 6 0.00 11.82M -0.09 0.00 Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV 10 0.00 30.02M 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Ranpak Holdings Corp. and Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ranpak Holdings Corp. 203,092,783.51% 0% 0% Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV 299,900,099.90% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Ranpak Holdings Corp. and Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 74.7% and 0%. 3% are Ranpak Holdings Corp.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ranpak Holdings Corp. -9.17% -30.13% -36.38% -34.99% 0% -34.8% Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV 0.4% 0.4% 0% 0% 0% 1.52%

For the past year Ranpak Holdings Corp. had bearish trend while Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV beats Ranpak Holdings Corp.

Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. III intends to acquire businesses or assets through merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, and business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.