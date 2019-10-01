Reviewing Ranpak Holdings Corp. (PACK)’s and Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GPAQ)’s results

This is a contrast between Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) and Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GPAQ) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Conglomerates and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ranpak Holdings Corp. 6 0.00 11.82M -0.09 0.00 Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.04 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Ranpak Holdings Corp. and Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ranpak Holdings Corp. 203,092,783.51% 0% 0% Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Ranpak Holdings Corp. and Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 74.7% and 70.25% respectively. Ranpak Holdings Corp.’s share owned by insiders are 3%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.6% of Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ranpak Holdings Corp. -9.17% -30.13% -36.38% -34.99% 0% -34.8% Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. 0.27% 0.95% 1.94% 5.9% 0% 3.78%

For the past year Ranpak Holdings Corp. had bearish trend while Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. had bullish trend.

Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Naples, Florida.