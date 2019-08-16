Reviewing Ranpak Holdings Corp. (PACK)’s and EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EDTXU)’s results

Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) and EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EDTXU) compete with each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ranpak Holdings Corp. 9 0.00 N/A -0.09 0.00 EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.13 0.00

Table 1 highlights Ranpak Holdings Corp. and EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) and EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EDTXU)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ranpak Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Ranpak Holdings Corp.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.2 and 0.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. are 1.7 and 1.7 respectively. EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Ranpak Holdings Corp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Ranpak Holdings Corp. and EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 74.7% and 51.8%. Insiders owned 3% of Ranpak Holdings Corp. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ranpak Holdings Corp. -9.17% -30.13% -36.38% -34.99% 0% -34.8% EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. 0.59% 0.69% 3.01% 0% 0% 2.9%

For the past year Ranpak Holdings Corp. had bearish trend while EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. had bullish trend.

Summary

EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. beats Ranpak Holdings Corp. on 3 of the 4 factors.

EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. focuses on the merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on education, training, and education technology industries. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.