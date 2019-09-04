Reviewing Ranpak Holdings Corp. (PACK)’s and EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EDTX)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) and EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EDTX) as far as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Conglomerates industry.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Ranpak Holdings Corp.
|9
|-73.44
|N/A
|-0.09
|0.00
|EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.13
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Ranpak Holdings Corp. and EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Ranpak Holdings Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Ranpak Holdings Corp. and EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 74.7% and 22.26%. Ranpak Holdings Corp.’s share owned by insiders are 3%.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Ranpak Holdings Corp.
|-9.17%
|-30.13%
|-36.38%
|-34.99%
|0%
|-34.8%
|EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp.
|0.1%
|0.6%
|3.39%
|0%
|0%
|2.65%
For the past year Ranpak Holdings Corp. has -34.8% weaker performance while EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. has 2.65% stronger performance.
Summary
EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. beats Ranpak Holdings Corp. on 3 of the 5 factors.
