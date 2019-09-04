Reviewing Ranpak Holdings Corp. (PACK)’s and EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EDTX)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) and EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EDTX) as far as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Conglomerates industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ranpak Holdings Corp. 9 -73.44 N/A -0.09 0.00 EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.13 0.00

In table 1 we can see Ranpak Holdings Corp. and EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ranpak Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Ranpak Holdings Corp. and EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 74.7% and 22.26%. Ranpak Holdings Corp.’s share owned by insiders are 3%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ranpak Holdings Corp. -9.17% -30.13% -36.38% -34.99% 0% -34.8% EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. 0.1% 0.6% 3.39% 0% 0% 2.65%

For the past year Ranpak Holdings Corp. has -34.8% weaker performance while EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. has 2.65% stronger performance.

Summary

EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. beats Ranpak Holdings Corp. on 3 of the 5 factors.