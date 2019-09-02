Reviewing Ranpak Holdings Corp. (PACK)’s and Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DEACU)’s results

Both Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) and Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DEACU) compete on a level playing field in the Conglomerates industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Ranpak Holdings Corp.
|9
|-72.66
|N/A
|-0.09
|0.00
|Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp.
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) and Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DEACU)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Ranpak Holdings Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 74.7% of Ranpak Holdings Corp. shares and 0% of Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. shares. 3% are Ranpak Holdings Corp.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Ranpak Holdings Corp.
|-9.17%
|-30.13%
|-36.38%
|-34.99%
|0%
|-34.8%
|Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp.
|-0.19%
|-0.1%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.2%
For the past year Ranpak Holdings Corp. had bearish trend while Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. had bullish trend.
Summary
On 3 of the 5 factors Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. beats Ranpak Holdings Corp.
