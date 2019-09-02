Reviewing Ranpak Holdings Corp. (PACK)’s and Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DEACU)’s results

Both Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) and Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DEACU) compete on a level playing field in the Conglomerates industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ranpak Holdings Corp. 9 -72.66 N/A -0.09 0.00 Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) and Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DEACU)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ranpak Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 74.7% of Ranpak Holdings Corp. shares and 0% of Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. shares. 3% are Ranpak Holdings Corp.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ranpak Holdings Corp. -9.17% -30.13% -36.38% -34.99% 0% -34.8% Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. -0.19% -0.1% 0% 0% 0% 0.2%

For the past year Ranpak Holdings Corp. had bearish trend while Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 3 of the 5 factors Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. beats Ranpak Holdings Corp.