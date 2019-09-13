Reviewing Ranger Energy Services Inc. (RNGR)’s and Cactus Inc. (NYSE:WHD)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Ranger Energy Services Inc. (NYSE:RNGR) and Cactus Inc. (NYSE:WHD). The two are both Oil & Gas Equipment & Services companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ranger Energy Services Inc. 7 0.30 N/A 0.50 13.45 Cactus Inc. 33 3.50 N/A 0.81 36.08

Table 1 highlights Ranger Energy Services Inc. and Cactus Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Cactus Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Ranger Energy Services Inc. The business that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Ranger Energy Services Inc. is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has Ranger Energy Services Inc. and Cactus Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ranger Energy Services Inc. 0.00% -3.3% -1.1% Cactus Inc. 0.00% 34.5% 10.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Ranger Energy Services Inc. are 1.1 and 1. Competitively, Cactus Inc. has 3.7 and 2.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Cactus Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Ranger Energy Services Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ranger Energy Services Inc. and Cactus Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ranger Energy Services Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Cactus Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Ranger Energy Services Inc. has a 37.40% upside potential and a consensus target price of $9. On the other hand, Cactus Inc.’s potential upside is 35.64% and its consensus target price is $40. The information presented earlier suggests that Ranger Energy Services Inc. looks more robust than Cactus Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 51.6% of Ranger Energy Services Inc. shares and 0% of Cactus Inc. shares. 0.4% are Ranger Energy Services Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of Cactus Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ranger Energy Services Inc. -8.78% -15.19% -14.65% -18.98% -30.57% 29.59% Cactus Inc. -5.74% -10.27% -15.82% -9.94% -8.65% 7.15%

For the past year Ranger Energy Services Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Cactus Inc.

Summary

On 10 of the 11 factors Cactus Inc. beats Ranger Energy Services Inc.

Ranger Energy Services, Inc. provides well service rigs and associated services in the United States. The company offers well completion support, workover, well maintenance, and decommissioning services; and a suite of complementary services, including wireline, snubbing, fluid management, and well service-related equipment rental services. It operates a fleet of 68 well service rigs. The company also owns and operates a fleet of modular natural gas processing equipment that processes rich natural gas streams at the wellhead or central gathering points. It serves onshore exploration and production operators. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Cactus, Inc. designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment, as well as repair services for equipment that it sells or rents. The company sells or rents its products for onshore unconventional oil and gas wells that are utilized during the drilling, completion, and production phases of its customers' wells. It operates 14 service centers in the United States, as well as a service center in Eastern Australia. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.