Reviewing Range Resources Corporation (RRC)’s and Tengasco Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TGC)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) and Tengasco Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TGC). The two are both Independent Oil & Gas companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Range Resources Corporation 8 0.35 N/A -7.28 0.00 Tengasco Inc. 1 1.24 N/A 0.02 37.10

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Range Resources Corporation and Tengasco Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Range Resources Corporation and Tengasco Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Range Resources Corporation 0.00% -35.3% -15.6% Tengasco Inc. 0.00% 3.4% 2.4%

Risk and Volatility

Range Resources Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 9.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.91 beta. Tengasco Inc.’s 46.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.54 beta.

Liquidity

Range Resources Corporation’s Current Ratio is 0.7 while its Quick Ratio is 0.7. On the competitive side is, Tengasco Inc. which has a 6.8 Current Ratio and a 6.2 Quick Ratio. Tengasco Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Range Resources Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Range Resources Corporation and Tengasco Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Range Resources Corporation 1 3 1 2.20 Tengasco Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 54.43% for Range Resources Corporation with consensus target price of $7.15.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Range Resources Corporation shares and 53% of Tengasco Inc. shares. Insiders held 0.9% of Range Resources Corporation shares. Comparatively, 1.5% are Tengasco Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Range Resources Corporation 2.34% -15.7% -36.99% -51.62% -60.95% -40.54% Tengasco Inc. 4.65% -14.28% -33.15% -16.63% -23.41% -21.89%

For the past year Range Resources Corporation was more bearish than Tengasco Inc.

Summary

Tengasco Inc. beats Range Resources Corporation on 7 of the 9 factors.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. The company holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana region of the United States. It owns and operates 4,526 net producing wells and approximately 899,000 net acres under lease in the Appalachian region; 392 net producing wells and approximately 187,000 net acres under lease in the North Louisiana region; and 337 net producing wells and approximately 209,000 net acres under lease in the Texas Panhandle, as well as in the Anadarko Basin of Western Oklahoma, and the Nemaha Uplift of Northern Oklahoma and Kansas. The company markets and sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to natural gas processors or users of NGLs; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies. As of December 31, 2016, it had proved reserves of 12.1 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalents. The company was formerly known as Lomak Petroleum, Inc. and changed its name to Range Resources Corporation in 1998. Range Resources Corporation was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

Tengasco, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, explores for and produces oil and natural gas in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the oil and gas properties located in Kansas. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 177 producing oil wells, 23 shut-in wells, and 38 active disposal wells. It also operates treatment and delivery facilities in Church Hill, Tennessee for the extraction of methane gas from a landfill for sale as natural gas and for the generation of electricity. The company was formerly known as Onasco Companies, Inc. and changed its name to Tengasco, Inc. in 1995. Tengasco, Inc. was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.