Reviewing Range Resources Corporation (RRC)’s and Pacific Coast Oil Trust (NYSE:ROYT)’s results

As Independent Oil & Gas companies, Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) and Pacific Coast Oil Trust (NYSE:ROYT) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Range Resources Corporation 9 0.37 N/A -7.28 0.00 Pacific Coast Oil Trust 2 6.52 N/A 0.29 7.61

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Range Resources Corporation and Pacific Coast Oil Trust.

Profitability

Table 2 has Range Resources Corporation and Pacific Coast Oil Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Range Resources Corporation 0.00% -35.3% -15.6% Pacific Coast Oil Trust 0.00% 5.4% 5.4%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.91 beta indicates that Range Resources Corporation is 9.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. Competitively, Pacific Coast Oil Trust’s beta is 2.09 which is 109.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Range Resources Corporation and Pacific Coast Oil Trust are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Range Resources Corporation 1 2 4 2.57 Pacific Coast Oil Trust 0 0 0 0.00

Range Resources Corporation has a 148.71% upside potential and an average price target of $11.54.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Range Resources Corporation shares and 13.2% of Pacific Coast Oil Trust shares. Insiders held roughly 0.9% of Range Resources Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Range Resources Corporation 2.34% -15.7% -36.99% -51.62% -60.95% -40.54% Pacific Coast Oil Trust 0.92% 0% -4.35% 21.55% -9.09% 34.15%

For the past year Range Resources Corporation has -40.54% weaker performance while Pacific Coast Oil Trust has 34.15% stronger performance.

Summary

Pacific Coast Oil Trust beats Range Resources Corporation on 6 of the 9 factors.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. The company holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana region of the United States. It owns and operates 4,526 net producing wells and approximately 899,000 net acres under lease in the Appalachian region; 392 net producing wells and approximately 187,000 net acres under lease in the North Louisiana region; and 337 net producing wells and approximately 209,000 net acres under lease in the Texas Panhandle, as well as in the Anadarko Basin of Western Oklahoma, and the Nemaha Uplift of Northern Oklahoma and Kansas. The company markets and sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to natural gas processors or users of NGLs; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies. As of December 31, 2016, it had proved reserves of 12.1 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalents. The company was formerly known as Lomak Petroleum, Inc. and changed its name to Range Resources Corporation in 1998. Range Resources Corporation was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.