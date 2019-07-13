Reviewing Range Resources Corporation (RRC)’s and Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (NYSE:CHKR)’s results

As Independent Oil & Gas businesses, Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) and Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (NYSE:CHKR), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Range Resources Corporation 10 0.47 N/A -7.28 0.00 Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust 1 4.11 N/A 0.24 5.74

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Range Resources Corporation and Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) and Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (NYSE:CHKR)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Range Resources Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust 0.00% 44.1% 44.1%

Risk & Volatility

A 1 beta means Range Resources Corporation’s volatility is 0.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has a 1.21 beta and it is 21.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Range Resources Corporation and Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Range Resources Corporation 1 0 4 2.80 Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust 0 0 0 0.00

$13.55 is Range Resources Corporation’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 115.76%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Range Resources Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 0.5% of Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% are Range Resources Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Range Resources Corporation -0.73% -6.5% -8.57% -46.33% -35.64% -0.73% Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust -19.3% -2.25% -13.25% -15.37% -18.35% 25.05%

For the past year Range Resources Corporation had bearish trend while Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust beats Range Resources Corporation.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. The company holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana region of the United States. It owns and operates 4,526 net producing wells and approximately 899,000 net acres under lease in the Appalachian region; 392 net producing wells and approximately 187,000 net acres under lease in the North Louisiana region; and 337 net producing wells and approximately 209,000 net acres under lease in the Texas Panhandle, as well as in the Anadarko Basin of Western Oklahoma, and the Nemaha Uplift of Northern Oklahoma and Kansas. The company markets and sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to natural gas processors or users of NGLs; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies. As of December 31, 2016, it had proved reserves of 12.1 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalents. The company was formerly known as Lomak Petroleum, Inc. and changed its name to Range Resources Corporation in 1998. Range Resources Corporation was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.