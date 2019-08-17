Reviewing Range Resources Corporation (RRC)’s and Approach Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:AREX)’s results

As Independent Oil & Gas businesses, Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) and Approach Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:AREX), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Range Resources Corporation 8 0.31 N/A -7.28 0.00 Approach Resources Inc. N/A 0.20 N/A -0.31 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Range Resources Corporation and Approach Resources Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Range Resources Corporation and Approach Resources Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Range Resources Corporation 0.00% -35.3% -15.6% Approach Resources Inc. 0.00% -5% -2.7%

Risk and Volatility

Range Resources Corporation is 9.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.91 beta. Competitively, Approach Resources Inc. is 207.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 3.07 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Range Resources Corporation are 0.7 and 0.7 respectively. Its competitor Approach Resources Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.1 and its Quick Ratio is 0.1. Range Resources Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Approach Resources Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Range Resources Corporation and Approach Resources Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Range Resources Corporation 1 2 4 2.57 Approach Resources Inc. 1 0 0 1.00

Range Resources Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 181.46% and an $11.54 average target price. Approach Resources Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $0.4 average target price and a 110.53% potential upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Range Resources Corporation is looking more favorable than Approach Resources Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Range Resources Corporation shares and 68.4% of Approach Resources Inc. shares. Insiders owned 0.9% of Range Resources Corporation shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.9% of Approach Resources Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Range Resources Corporation 2.34% -15.7% -36.99% -51.62% -60.95% -40.54% Approach Resources Inc. -3.61% 2.08% -22.89% -72.45% -88.37% -69.05%

For the past year Range Resources Corporation’s stock price has smaller decline than Approach Resources Inc.

Summary

Range Resources Corporation beats Approach Resources Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. The company holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana region of the United States. It owns and operates 4,526 net producing wells and approximately 899,000 net acres under lease in the Appalachian region; 392 net producing wells and approximately 187,000 net acres under lease in the North Louisiana region; and 337 net producing wells and approximately 209,000 net acres under lease in the Texas Panhandle, as well as in the Anadarko Basin of Western Oklahoma, and the Nemaha Uplift of Northern Oklahoma and Kansas. The company markets and sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to natural gas processors or users of NGLs; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies. As of December 31, 2016, it had proved reserves of 12.1 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalents. The company was formerly known as Lomak Petroleum, Inc. and changed its name to Range Resources Corporation in 1998. Range Resources Corporation was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

Approach Resources, Inc., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of unconventional oil and gas reserves in the United States. The companyÂ’s properties are primarily located in the Permian Basin in west Texas. It also owns interests in east Texas Basin. As of December 31, 2016, its estimated proved reserves were 156.4 million barrels of oil equivalent located in Crockett and Schleicher counties, Texas. As of the above date, the company owned and operated 806 producing oil and gas wells in the Permian Basin. Approach Resources, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.