Reviewing Range Resources Corporation (RRC)’s and Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC)’s results

Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) and Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC), both competing one another are Independent Oil & Gas companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Range Resources Corporation 9 0.38 N/A -7.28 0.00 Anadarko Petroleum Corporation 60 2.81 N/A 1.14 64.90

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Range Resources Corporation and Anadarko Petroleum Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Range Resources Corporation 0.00% -35.3% -15.6% Anadarko Petroleum Corporation 0.00% 5.4% 1.2%

Volatility & Risk

Range Resources Corporation has a 0.91 beta, while its volatility is 9.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Anadarko Petroleum Corporation’s 66.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.66 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Range Resources Corporation is 0.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.7. The Current Ratio of rival Anadarko Petroleum Corporation is 0.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.7. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Range Resources Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Range Resources Corporation and Anadarko Petroleum Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Range Resources Corporation 1 2 4 2.57 Anadarko Petroleum Corporation 0 4 2 2.33

$11.54 is Range Resources Corporation’s average price target while its potential upside is 130.80%. On the other hand, Anadarko Petroleum Corporation’s potential downside is -9.40% and its average price target is $66.83. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Range Resources Corporation is looking more favorable than Anadarko Petroleum Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Range Resources Corporation and Anadarko Petroleum Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 87.9%. Insiders owned 0.9% of Range Resources Corporation shares. Comparatively, 0.1% are Anadarko Petroleum Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Range Resources Corporation 2.34% -15.7% -36.99% -51.62% -60.95% -40.54% Anadarko Petroleum Corporation 0.03% 4.2% 1.78% 54% -0.07% 68.02%

For the past year Range Resources Corporation had bearish trend while Anadarko Petroleum Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation beats Range Resources Corporation on 8 of the 10 factors.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. The company holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana region of the United States. It owns and operates 4,526 net producing wells and approximately 899,000 net acres under lease in the Appalachian region; 392 net producing wells and approximately 187,000 net acres under lease in the North Louisiana region; and 337 net producing wells and approximately 209,000 net acres under lease in the Texas Panhandle, as well as in the Anadarko Basin of Western Oklahoma, and the Nemaha Uplift of Northern Oklahoma and Kansas. The company markets and sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to natural gas processors or users of NGLs; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies. As of December 31, 2016, it had proved reserves of 12.1 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalents. The company was formerly known as Lomak Petroleum, Inc. and changed its name to Range Resources Corporation in 1998. Range Resources Corporation was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Marketing. The Oil and Gas Exploration and Production segment explores for and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The Midstream segment engages in gathering, processing, treating, and transporting Anadarko and third-party oil, natural-gas, and NGLs production, as well as the gathering and disposal of produced water. The Marketing segment sells oil, natural gas, and NGLs in the United States; oil and NGLs internationally; and anticipated liquefied natural gas production from Mozambique. The companyÂ’s oil and natural gas properties are located in the U.S. onshore, deepwater Gulf of Mexico, and Alaska; and in Colombia, CÃ´te dÂ’Ivoire, Mozambique, and other countries As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 1.7 billion barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.