Reviewing Rand Capital Corporation (RAND)’s and Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation (NASDAQ:OCSI)’s results

Both Rand Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:RAND) and Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation (NASDAQ:OCSI) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rand Capital Corporation 3 5.98 N/A 0.07 40.56 Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation 8 4.61 N/A 0.36 23.06

Table 1 demonstrates Rand Capital Corporation and Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than Rand Capital Corporation. The company with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Rand Capital Corporation’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rand Capital Corporation 0.00% 1.9% 1.4% Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 14.1% of Rand Capital Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 41.78% of Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 35.44% of Rand Capital Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 19.27% of Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rand Capital Corporation 4.24% 4.97% -8.25% 10.2% 0.16% 7.07% Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation 0.12% -2.01% -4.17% -2.59% -1.66% 6.84%

For the past year Rand Capital Corporation was more bullish than Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation.

Summary

Rand Capital Corporation beats Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation on 6 of the 9 factors.

Rand Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in venture capital and private equity investments. The firm prefers to make investments through equity or debt instruments in early venture, expansion stage, and in small to medium-sized privately held companies. It generally lends to more mature companies. The firm does not prefer to invest in real estate sector. It invests in companies that are engaged in the exploitation of new or unique products, technologies, or services. The firm invests in healthcare, consumer products, manufacturing, software, and professional services. It seeks to invest in companies based in the Western and Upstate New York region and its surrounding states with focus on Buffalo and Niagara region. The firm may invest in region within three to five hour drives from Western New York including Canada. It typically invests between $0.5 million and $1.5 million and the total investment in rounds is between $1 million and $5 million. The firm seeks to invest up to maximum of $3 million total per company as part of follow-on investments. It invest in startups and companies having annual revenue up to $10 million. The firm seeks to be a lead investor in companies within its geographical area and participates in syndicate/co-invest with other investors outside it. It prefers to invest in businesses that are unique or possess proprietary right. The firm prefers to be a minority investor and seeks to take a Board seat in its portfolio companies. It typically holds its investments for a period of five to seven years. Rand Capital Corporation was founded in 1969 and is based in Buffalo, New York.