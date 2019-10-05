Reviewing Rand Capital Corporation (RAND)’s and Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (NYSE:JMF)’s results

Rand Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:RAND) and Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (NYSE:JMF), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rand Capital Corporation 3 0.00 4.25M 0.07 40.56 Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund 8 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Rand Capital Corporation and Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rand Capital Corporation 167,342,599.52% 1.9% 1.4% Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Rand Capital Corporation and Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund are owned by institutional investors at 14.1% and 22.39% respectively. Rand Capital Corporation’s share held by insiders are 35.44%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rand Capital Corporation 4.24% 4.97% -8.25% 10.2% 0.16% 7.07% Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund -4.32% -4.11% -4.94% -5.74% -17.89% 9.11%

For the past year Rand Capital Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund.

Summary

Rand Capital Corporation beats Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund on 6 of the 8 factors.

Rand Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in venture capital and private equity investments. The firm prefers to make investments through equity or debt instruments in early venture, expansion stage, and in small to medium-sized privately held companies. It generally lends to more mature companies. The firm does not prefer to invest in real estate sector. It invests in companies that are engaged in the exploitation of new or unique products, technologies, or services. The firm invests in healthcare, consumer products, manufacturing, software, and professional services. It seeks to invest in companies based in the Western and Upstate New York region and its surrounding states with focus on Buffalo and Niagara region. The firm may invest in region within three to five hour drives from Western New York including Canada. It typically invests between $0.5 million and $1.5 million and the total investment in rounds is between $1 million and $5 million. The firm seeks to invest up to maximum of $3 million total per company as part of follow-on investments. It invest in startups and companies having annual revenue up to $10 million. The firm seeks to be a lead investor in companies within its geographical area and participates in syndicate/co-invest with other investors outside it. It prefers to invest in businesses that are unique or possess proprietary right. The firm prefers to be a minority investor and seeks to take a Board seat in its portfolio companies. It typically holds its investments for a period of five to seven years. Rand Capital Corporation was founded in 1969 and is based in Buffalo, New York.