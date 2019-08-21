Reviewing Rand Capital Corporation (RAND)’s and Federated Investors Inc. (NYSE:FII)’s results

Since Rand Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:RAND) and Federated Investors Inc. (NYSE:FII) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rand Capital Corporation 3 7.31 N/A 0.07 40.56 Federated Investors Inc. 31 2.65 N/A 2.13 16.32

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Rand Capital Corporation and Federated Investors Inc. Federated Investors Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Rand Capital Corporation. The company with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Rand Capital Corporation is presently more expensive than Federated Investors Inc., because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rand Capital Corporation 0.00% 1.9% 1.4% Federated Investors Inc. 0.00% 25% 14.2%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.01 beta indicates that Rand Capital Corporation is 99.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Federated Investors Inc.’s 0.78 beta is the reason why it is 22.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Rand Capital Corporation and Federated Investors Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 14.1% and 91.4% respectively. 35.44% are Rand Capital Corporation’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3.4% of Federated Investors Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rand Capital Corporation 4.24% 4.97% -8.25% 10.2% 0.16% 7.07% Federated Investors Inc. 2.54% 6.33% 10.85% 34.17% 43.54% 30.89%

For the past year Rand Capital Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Federated Investors Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Federated Investors Inc. beats Rand Capital Corporation.

Rand Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in venture capital and private equity investments. The firm prefers to make investments through equity or debt instruments in early venture, expansion stage, and in small to medium-sized privately held companies. It generally lends to more mature companies. The firm does not prefer to invest in real estate sector. It invests in companies that are engaged in the exploitation of new or unique products, technologies, or services. The firm invests in healthcare, consumer products, manufacturing, software, and professional services. It seeks to invest in companies based in the Western and Upstate New York region and its surrounding states with focus on Buffalo and Niagara region. The firm may invest in region within three to five hour drives from Western New York including Canada. It typically invests between $0.5 million and $1.5 million and the total investment in rounds is between $1 million and $5 million. The firm seeks to invest up to maximum of $3 million total per company as part of follow-on investments. It invest in startups and companies having annual revenue up to $10 million. The firm seeks to be a lead investor in companies within its geographical area and participates in syndicate/co-invest with other investors outside it. It prefers to invest in businesses that are unique or possess proprietary right. The firm prefers to be a minority investor and seeks to take a Board seat in its portfolio companies. It typically holds its investments for a period of five to seven years. Rand Capital Corporation was founded in 1969 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

Federated Investors, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, balanced and money market mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, money market, and balanced portfolios. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in growth and value stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The firm makes its fixed income investments in ultra-short, short-term, and intermediate-term mortgage-backed, U.S. Government, U.S. corporate, high yield, and municipal securities. It employs both fundamental and quantitative analysis to make its equity investments. Federated Investors, Inc. was founded in 1955 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania with additional offices in New York City and London, United Kingdom.