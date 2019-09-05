Reviewing Rand Capital Corporation (RAND)’s and Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:ENX)’s results

Since Rand Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:RAND) and Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:ENX) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rand Capital Corporation 3 5.97 N/A 0.07 40.56 Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund 12 16.14 N/A 0.61 19.84

Table 1 demonstrates Rand Capital Corporation and Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Rand Capital Corporation. When company has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. Rand Capital Corporation has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Rand Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:RAND) and Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:ENX)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rand Capital Corporation 0.00% 1.9% 1.4% Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Rand Capital Corporation and Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund are owned by institutional investors at 14.1% and 29.86% respectively. Insiders held roughly 35.44% of Rand Capital Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rand Capital Corporation 4.24% 4.97% -8.25% 10.2% 0.16% 7.07% Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund -0.16% 1.59% 1.42% 7.9% 8.67% 10.55%

For the past year Rand Capital Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund.

Summary

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund beats Rand Capital Corporation on 6 of the 9 factors.

Rand Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in venture capital and private equity investments. The firm prefers to make investments through equity or debt instruments in early venture, expansion stage, and in small to medium-sized privately held companies. It generally lends to more mature companies. The firm does not prefer to invest in real estate sector. It invests in companies that are engaged in the exploitation of new or unique products, technologies, or services. The firm invests in healthcare, consumer products, manufacturing, software, and professional services. It seeks to invest in companies based in the Western and Upstate New York region and its surrounding states with focus on Buffalo and Niagara region. The firm may invest in region within three to five hour drives from Western New York including Canada. It typically invests between $0.5 million and $1.5 million and the total investment in rounds is between $1 million and $5 million. The firm seeks to invest up to maximum of $3 million total per company as part of follow-on investments. It invest in startups and companies having annual revenue up to $10 million. The firm seeks to be a lead investor in companies within its geographical area and participates in syndicate/co-invest with other investors outside it. It prefers to invest in businesses that are unique or possess proprietary right. The firm prefers to be a minority investor and seeks to take a Board seat in its portfolio companies. It typically holds its investments for a period of five to seven years. Rand Capital Corporation was founded in 1969 and is based in Buffalo, New York.