Reviewing Rambus Inc. (RMBS)’s and Its Peers results

We are contrasting Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) and its rivals on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Semiconductor- Memory Chips companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Rambus Inc. has 82.6% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 66.22% institutional ownership for its rivals. 0.8% of Rambus Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.94% of all Semiconductor- Memory Chips companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Rambus Inc. and its competitors’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rambus Inc. 0.00% -14.40% -10.70% Industry Average 58.07% 45.50% 22.20%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Rambus Inc. and its competitors’ valuation, net profit and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Rambus Inc. N/A 11 0.00 Industry Average 2.22B 3.82B 4.04

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Rambus Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rambus Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 2.00 3.00 5.00 2.81

The rivals have a potential upside of 79.52%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Rambus Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rambus Inc. 0.17% 2.47% 16.07% 32.01% -11.29% 51.63% Industry Average 0.17% 2.47% 15.29% 32.01% 0.00% 29.64%

For the past year Rambus Inc. was more bullish than its competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Rambus Inc. are 7.9 and 7.7. Competitively, Rambus Inc.’s rivals have 3.24 and 2.76 for Current and Quick Ratio. Rambus Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Rambus Inc.’s peers.

Risk & Volatility

Rambus Inc. is 21.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.79. In other hand, Rambus Inc.’s competitors have beta of 1.82 which is 82.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Summary

Rambus Inc. shows that it’s better in 2 of the 3 factors compared to Rambus Inc.’s peers.

Rambus Inc. manufactures and sells semiconductor products in South Korea and internationally. The company focuses on the design, development, and manufacturing through partnerships and licensing of technology and solutions related to memory and interfaces; and design, development, deployment, and licensing of technologies for chip, system and in-field application security, anti-counterfeiting, smart ticketing, and mobile payments. It also focuses on the design, development, and licensing of technologies for advanced LED-based lighting solutions; and research and development in the area of emerging technologies, as well as providing various services, including know-how and technology transfer, product design and development, system integration, and other services. The companyÂ’s products are integrated into a range of devices and systems, powering, and securing diverse applications, including big data, Internet of things, mobile, consumer, and media platforms. Rambus Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Microsoft Researchers to develop prototype systems that optimize memory performance in cryogenic temperatures. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.