Reviewing Ramaco Resources Inc. (METC)’s and Arch Coal Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)’s results

Ramaco Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) and Arch Coal Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) have been rivals in the Industrial Metals & Minerals for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ramaco Resources Inc. 6 0.94 N/A 0.66 9.91 Arch Coal Inc. 90 0.62 N/A 16.51 5.62

Table 1 demonstrates Ramaco Resources Inc. and Arch Coal Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Arch Coal Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Ramaco Resources Inc. The company with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Ramaco Resources Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Arch Coal Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Ramaco Resources Inc. and Arch Coal Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ramaco Resources Inc. 0.00% 19.2% 13.7% Arch Coal Inc. 0.00% 47.6% 16.9%

Liquidity

Ramaco Resources Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.6 and 1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Arch Coal Inc. are 2.8 and 2.3 respectively. Arch Coal Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Ramaco Resources Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Ramaco Resources Inc. and Arch Coal Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 76.8% and 0%. Insiders owned roughly 41.2% of Ramaco Resources Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Arch Coal Inc. has 40.77% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ramaco Resources Inc. -1.36% 13.72% 9.53% 9.9% -11.37% 32.32% Arch Coal Inc. -3.06% 6.9% 11.34% -1.69% 19.35% 11.69%

For the past year Ramaco Resources Inc. was more bullish than Arch Coal Inc.

Summary

Arch Coal Inc. beats Ramaco Resources Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

Ramaco Resources, Inc. produces and sells metallurgical coal in central and northern Appalachia. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 17,128 acres of controlled mineral and 24 seams located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind coal property consisting of approximately 31,200 acres of controlled mineral located on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property consisting of approximately 43,281 acres of controlled mineral located in Virginia; and RAM Mine property consisting of approximately 1,567 acres of controlled mineral located in southwestern Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Lexington, Kentucky.

Arch Coal, Inc. produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 9 active mines located in Wyoming, West Virginia, Kentucky, Virginia, Colorado, and Illinois. It also owned or controlled, primarily through long-term leases, approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,108 acres of coal land in Virginia; 359,160 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 98,488 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 267,857 acres of coal land in Illinois; 34,446 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 21,802 acres of coal land in New Mexico; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 20,165 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as owned or controlled through long-term leases smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas. The company sells its products to utility, industrial, and steel producers in the United States and internationally. Arch Coal, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.