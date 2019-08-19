Reviewing Ralph Lauren Corporation (RL)’s and PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)’s results

Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) and PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Textile – Apparel Clothing. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ralph Lauren Corporation 117 1.06 N/A 5.60 18.62 PVH Corp. 105 0.55 N/A 8.12 10.96

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Ralph Lauren Corporation and PVH Corp. PVH Corp. is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ralph Lauren Corporation. The business with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. Ralph Lauren Corporation is currently more expensive than PVH Corp., because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Ralph Lauren Corporation and PVH Corp.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ralph Lauren Corporation 0.00% 12.7% 7.1% PVH Corp. 0.00% 11.4% 5.3%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.88 shows that Ralph Lauren Corporation is 12.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, PVH Corp. has beta of 1.39 which is 39.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Ralph Lauren Corporation are 3 and 2.3. Competitively, PVH Corp. has 1.5 and 0.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Ralph Lauren Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than PVH Corp.

Analyst Recommendations

Ralph Lauren Corporation and PVH Corp. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ralph Lauren Corporation 1 3 4 2.50 PVH Corp. 1 2 6 2.67

Ralph Lauren Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 54.42% and an $134.25 average target price. Meanwhile, PVH Corp.’s average target price is $121.22, while its potential upside is 71.41%. The information presented earlier suggests that PVH Corp. looks more robust than Ralph Lauren Corporation as far as analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Ralph Lauren Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 99.4% of PVH Corp. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.9% of Ralph Lauren Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1% of PVH Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ralph Lauren Corporation -5.01% -8.3% -19.64% -10.88% -23.3% 0.74% PVH Corp. -0.33% -6.66% -30.7% -19.42% -42% -4.34%

For the past year Ralph Lauren Corporation had bullish trend while PVH Corp. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 9 of the 12 factors Ralph Lauren Corporation beats PVH Corp.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers apparel, including a range of menÂ’s, womenÂ’s, and childrenÂ’s clothing; accessories, which comprise footwear, eyewear, watches, fine jewelry, hats, belts, and leather goods, such as handbags and luggage; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, paints, tabletops, and giftware; and fragrances. The company sells apparel and accessories under the Ralph Lauren Collection, Ralph Lauren Purple Label, Polo Ralph Lauren, Double RL, Lauren Ralph Lauren, Polo and RLX Golf, Polo Ralph Lauren Children, Chaps, Club Monaco, and other brand names; women's fragrances under the Ralph Lauren Blue, Romance collection, RALPH collection, and Big Pony collection brand names; and men's fragrances under the Safari, Polo Sport, Polo Green, Polo Blue, Polo Blue Sport, Purple Label, Polo Black, Double Black, Big Pony collection, Polo Red collection, and Polo Supreme Oud brands. Its restaurant concepts include The Polo Bar in New York City; RL Restaurant in Chicago; Ralph's in Paris; and Ralph's Coffee concept in London. Ralph Lauren Corporation sells its products to department stores, specialty stores, and golf and pro shops, as well as through its retail stores, concession-based shop-within-shops, and its e-commerce sites. It directly operates 466 retail stores and 619 concession-based shop-within-shops; and operates 105 Ralph Lauren stores, 22 Ralph Lauren concession shops, and 136 Club Monaco stores and shops through licensing partners. Ralph Lauren Corporation was founded in 1967 and is based in New York, New York.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail segments. It designs, markets, and retails menÂ’s and womenÂ’s apparel and accessories, branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, golf apparel, fragrances, cosmetics, eyewear, socks, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products. The company offers its products under its own brands, such as Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, Van Heusen, IZOD, ARROW, WarnerÂ’s, Olga, and Eagle; and licensed brands comprising Speedo, Geoffrey Beene, Kenneth Cole New York, Kenneth Cole Reaction, Sean John, MICHAEL Michael Kors, Michael Kors Collection, and Chaps, as well as various other licensed and private label brands. It also licenses its own brands over various products. The company distributes its products at wholesale in department, chain, specialty, mass market, club, off-price, and independent stores; and through company-operated full-price specialty and outlet stores, as well as through e-commerce sites. PVH Corp. was founded in 1881 and is based in New York, New York.