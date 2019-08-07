Reviewing Ralph Lauren Corporation (RL)’s and Its Competitors results

Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) is a company in the Textile – Apparel Clothing industry and that’s how we compare it to its rivals. The contrasting will be based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0% of Ralph Lauren Corporation’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.64% of all Textile – Apparel Clothing’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Ralph Lauren Corporation has 1.9% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 7.37% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have Ralph Lauren Corporation and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ralph Lauren Corporation 0.00% 12.70% 7.10% Industry Average 1.43% 18.53% 8.19%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Ralph Lauren Corporation and its rivals’ valuation, net income and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Ralph Lauren Corporation N/A 119 18.62 Industry Average 57.37M 4.01B 88.49

Ralph Lauren Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The business has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more affordable in compare to its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Ralph Lauren Corporation and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ralph Lauren Corporation 1 3 4 2.50 Industry Average 1.00 2.56 3.30 2.59

Ralph Lauren Corporation currently has an average price target of $134.25, suggesting a potential upside of 40.30%. The potential upside of the competitors is 96.05%. Based on the results given earlier, Ralph Lauren Corporation is looking more favorable than its rivals, research analysts’ view.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Ralph Lauren Corporation and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ralph Lauren Corporation -5.01% -8.3% -19.64% -10.88% -23.3% 0.74% Industry Average 4.44% 10.12% 17.85% 24.40% 23.34% 30.53%

For the past year Ralph Lauren Corporation was less bullish than its competitors.

Liquidity

Ralph Lauren Corporation has a Current Ratio of 3 and a Quick Ratio of 2.3. Competitively, Ralph Lauren Corporation’s competitors Current Ratio is 2.52 and has 1.46 Quick Ratio. Ralph Lauren Corporation has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Ralph Lauren Corporation’s competitors.

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.88 shows that Ralph Lauren Corporation is 12.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Ralph Lauren Corporation’s competitors have beta of 0.87 which is 13.32% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Ralph Lauren Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Ralph Lauren Corporation’s competitors beat Ralph Lauren Corporation on 6 of the 6 factors.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers apparel, including a range of menÂ’s, womenÂ’s, and childrenÂ’s clothing; accessories, which comprise footwear, eyewear, watches, fine jewelry, hats, belts, and leather goods, such as handbags and luggage; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, paints, tabletops, and giftware; and fragrances. The company sells apparel and accessories under the Ralph Lauren Collection, Ralph Lauren Purple Label, Polo Ralph Lauren, Double RL, Lauren Ralph Lauren, Polo and RLX Golf, Polo Ralph Lauren Children, Chaps, Club Monaco, and other brand names; women's fragrances under the Ralph Lauren Blue, Romance collection, RALPH collection, and Big Pony collection brand names; and men's fragrances under the Safari, Polo Sport, Polo Green, Polo Blue, Polo Blue Sport, Purple Label, Polo Black, Double Black, Big Pony collection, Polo Red collection, and Polo Supreme Oud brands. Its restaurant concepts include The Polo Bar in New York City; RL Restaurant in Chicago; Ralph's in Paris; and Ralph's Coffee concept in London. Ralph Lauren Corporation sells its products to department stores, specialty stores, and golf and pro shops, as well as through its retail stores, concession-based shop-within-shops, and its e-commerce sites. It directly operates 466 retail stores and 619 concession-based shop-within-shops; and operates 105 Ralph Lauren stores, 22 Ralph Lauren concession shops, and 136 Club Monaco stores and shops through licensing partners. Ralph Lauren Corporation was founded in 1967 and is based in New York, New York.