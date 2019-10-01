Reviewing Rafael Holdings Inc. (RFL)’s and Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Rafael Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL) and Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rafael Holdings Inc. 20 0.00 7.05M -0.08 0.00 Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 0.00 17.19M -3.39 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Rafael Holdings Inc. and Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rafael Holdings Inc. 34,987,593.05% -3.3% -2.9% Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 158,725,761.77% -75.9% -52.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Rafael Holdings Inc. is 15 while its Quick Ratio stands at 15. The Current Ratio of rival Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 11.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 11.4. Rafael Holdings Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Rafael Holdings Inc. and Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rafael Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average price target of Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $22, which is potential 123.80% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 36.3% of Rafael Holdings Inc. shares and 67.9% of Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 11.59% of Rafael Holdings Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 2.5% are Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rafael Holdings Inc. -2.59% -23.36% 27.78% 21.34% 126.97% 161.03% Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.57% 0.95% 15.73% -21.53% -35.75% -31.18%

For the past year Rafael Holdings Inc. had bullish trend while Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Rafael Holdings Inc. beats Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Rafael Holdings, Inc. holds commercial real estate assets. The company, through its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of oncology drugs. Rafael Holdings, Inc. is based in Newark, New Jersey.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technologies allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, proteins, antibodies, and small molecules using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps. The company's lead product candidate is glucagon rescue pen, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia, a potentially life-threatening condition in people with diabetes. Its product candidates also comprise self-administered glucagon that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of post-bariatric hypoglycemia; continuous glucagon, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism; continuous glucagon that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of hypoglycemia-associated autonomic failure; self-administered glucagon, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of exercise-induced hypoglycemia; and ready-to-use glucagon that is in Phase II clinical trials for use in a bi-hormonal artificial pancreas closed-loop systems. The company's preclinical programs include ready-to-use diazepam, a ready-to-use diazepam formulation for the treatment of ARS in patients with epilepsy; and pram-insulin, a ready-to-use fixed dose combination of insulin and pramlintide. It serves patients, caregivers, and health practitioners. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.