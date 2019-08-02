Reviewing Rafael Holdings Inc. (RFL)’s and Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE)’s results

Rafael Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL) and Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rafael Holdings Inc. 17 59.47 N/A -0.08 0.00 Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Rafael Holdings Inc. and Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Rafael Holdings Inc. and Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rafael Holdings Inc. 0.00% -3.3% -2.9% Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Rafael Holdings Inc. are 15 and 15. Competitively, Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 17.6 and 17.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Rafael Holdings Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Rafael Holdings Inc. and Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 36.3% and 76.9% respectively. Insiders held 11.59% of Rafael Holdings Inc. shares. Comparatively, Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rafael Holdings Inc. -2.59% -23.36% 27.78% 21.34% 126.97% 161.03% Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.41% -6.96% 10.83% 17.32% 4.57% 52.46%

For the past year Rafael Holdings Inc. was more bullish than Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Rafael Holdings Inc. beats Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Rafael Holdings, Inc. holds commercial real estate assets. The company, through its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of oncology drugs. Rafael Holdings, Inc. is based in Newark, New Jersey.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing differentiated therapeutics for orphan indications in Canada. The company uses Extreme Genetics, a core enabling discovery platform for the discovery of validated drug targets by studying rare human diseases with extreme traits, including diseases caused by mutations in ion channels, known as channelopathies. It offers Glybera, a gene therapy product for the treatment of patients with orphan lipid disorder lipoprotein lipase deficiency. The company is also developing TV-45070, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials in patients with post-herpetic neuralgia; GDC-0276 and GDC-0310 that completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pain; and XEN801, a stearoyl Co-A desaturase-1 inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe facial acne. Its preclinical product candidate includes XEN901, a selective Nav1.6 sodium channel inhibitor for the treatment of childhood epilepsy disorders. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has collaboration agreements with Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.; Genentech, Inc.; uniQure Biopharma B.V.; and Merck & Co., Inc. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.