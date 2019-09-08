Reviewing Rafael Holdings Inc. (RFL)’s and XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT)’s results

This is a contrast between Rafael Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL) and XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rafael Holdings Inc. 18 64.77 N/A -0.08 0.00 XBiotech Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -0.64 0.00

Table 1 highlights Rafael Holdings Inc. and XBiotech Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Rafael Holdings Inc. and XBiotech Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rafael Holdings Inc. 0.00% -3.3% -2.9% XBiotech Inc. 0.00% -51.9% -48.9%

Liquidity

15 and 15 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Rafael Holdings Inc. Its rival XBiotech Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.6 and 4.6 respectively. Rafael Holdings Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than XBiotech Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Rafael Holdings Inc. and XBiotech Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rafael Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 XBiotech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of XBiotech Inc. is $13, which is potential 47.56% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 36.3% of Rafael Holdings Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 18.9% of XBiotech Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 11.59% of Rafael Holdings Inc. shares. Comparatively, 20.8% are XBiotech Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rafael Holdings Inc. -2.59% -23.36% 27.78% 21.34% 126.97% 161.03% XBiotech Inc. 2.62% -6.75% -19.54% 9.15% 58.92% 38.58%

For the past year Rafael Holdings Inc. has stronger performance than XBiotech Inc.

Summary

Rafael Holdings Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors XBiotech Inc.

Rafael Holdings, Inc. holds commercial real estate assets. The company, through its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of oncology drugs. Rafael Holdings, Inc. is based in Newark, New Jersey.

XBiotech Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product is Xilonix, which is also known as MABp1, a therapeutic antibody that neutralizes interleukin-1 alpha, which has completed Phase III clinical trial in Europe for the treatment of symptomatic and advanced colorectal cancer. It has also investigating its lead product candidate in various clinical trials for other inflammatory conditions, including vascular disease, type II diabetes, acne, psoriasis, pyoderma gangrenosum, and hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as staphylococcus aureus infection, influenza, and clostridium difficile infection diseases. XBiotech, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.