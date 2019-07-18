Reviewing Rafael Holdings Inc. (RFL)’s and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Rafael Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL) and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rafael Holdings Inc. 17 61.94 N/A -0.06 0.00 Tiziana Life Sciences PLC 7 0.00 N/A -0.07 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Rafael Holdings Inc. and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rafael Holdings Inc. 0.00% -3% -2.7% Tiziana Life Sciences PLC 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 35.2% of Rafael Holdings Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 2.82% of Tiziana Life Sciences PLC are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 1.1% of Rafael Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rafael Holdings Inc. -3.82% 14.51% -0.92% 93.51% 93.74% 103.03% Tiziana Life Sciences PLC 8.14% 16.66% 14.09% 0% 0% 14.09%

For the past year Rafael Holdings Inc. was more bullish than Tiziana Life Sciences PLC.

Summary

Rafael Holdings Inc. beats Tiziana Life Sciences PLC on 5 of the 7 factors.

Rafael Holdings, Inc. holds commercial real estate assets. The company, through its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of oncology drugs. Rafael Holdings, Inc. is based in Newark, New Jersey.