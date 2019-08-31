Reviewing Rafael Holdings Inc. (RFL)’s and Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Rafael Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL) and Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rafael Holdings Inc. 18 67.20 N/A -0.08 0.00 Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 1 1.89 N/A -4.06 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rafael Holdings Inc. 0.00% -3.3% -2.9% Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -109.1%

Liquidity

Rafael Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 15 and 15 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Regulus Therapeutics Inc. are 0.7 and 0.7 respectively. Rafael Holdings Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Regulus Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Rafael Holdings Inc. and Regulus Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rafael Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

Meanwhile, Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target is $1.75, while its potential upside is 180.18%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 36.3% of Rafael Holdings Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 49.1% of Regulus Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 11.59% of Rafael Holdings Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Regulus Therapeutics Inc. has 17.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rafael Holdings Inc. -2.59% -23.36% 27.78% 21.34% 126.97% 161.03% Regulus Therapeutics Inc. -17.76% -55.72% -45.44% -35% -82.07% -34.33%

For the past year Rafael Holdings Inc. had bullish trend while Regulus Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Rafael Holdings Inc. beats Regulus Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Rafael Holdings, Inc. holds commercial real estate assets. The company, through its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of oncology drugs. Rafael Holdings, Inc. is based in Newark, New Jersey.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of drugs that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. The company uses its microRNA product platform to develop anti-miRs, which are chemically modified and single-stranded oligonucleotides. Its clinical development products include RG-101, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting miR-122 to treat patients with hepatitis C virus infection; RG-012, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-21 for the treatment of Alport syndrome; RG-125, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting microRNA-103/107 for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease; RGLS5040, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-27 for the treatment of cholestatic disease; and RGLS4326, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-17 for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease. The company has strategic alliance with AstraZeneca AB and Sanofi to discover, develop, and commercialize microRNA therapeutics; and Biogen Inc. on microRNA biomarkers for multiple sclerosis, as well as a clinical trial collaboration agreement with GSK LLC. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.