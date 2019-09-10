Reviewing Rafael Holdings Inc. (RFL)’s and Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Rafael Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL) and Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rafael Holdings Inc. 18 64.94 N/A -0.08 0.00 Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 86 84.20 N/A -3.99 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Rafael Holdings Inc. and Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Rafael Holdings Inc. and Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rafael Holdings Inc. 0.00% -3.3% -2.9% Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 380% -36.9%

Liquidity

15 and 15 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Rafael Holdings Inc. Its rival Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.2 and 5.2 respectively. Rafael Holdings Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Rafael Holdings Inc. and Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 36.3% and 69.6%. Insiders owned roughly 11.59% of Rafael Holdings Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rafael Holdings Inc. -2.59% -23.36% 27.78% 21.34% 126.97% 161.03% Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.18% -5.33% 16.47% 17.7% 29.63% 61.59%

For the past year Rafael Holdings Inc. has stronger performance than Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Rafael Holdings Inc. beats Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Rafael Holdings, Inc. holds commercial real estate assets. The company, through its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of oncology drugs. Rafael Holdings, Inc. is based in Newark, New Jersey.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing product candidates for patients with rare and life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. Its lead product candidates include Bardoxolone methyl, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and associated with connective tissue disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension due to interstitial lung disease and pulmonary arterial hypertension; and Omaveloxolone that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of FriedreichÂ’s ataxia, mitochondrial myopathies, and metastatic melanoma. The company was formerly known as Reata Discovery, Inc. and changed its name to Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in May 2005. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.