Reviewing Rafael Holdings Inc. (RFL)’s and Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Rafael Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL) and Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rafael Holdings Inc. 18 69.27 N/A -0.08 0.00 Radius Health Inc. 22 9.62 N/A -4.45 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rafael Holdings Inc. 0.00% -3.3% -2.9% Radius Health Inc. 0.00% -252.8% -65.9%

Liquidity

Rafael Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 15 while its Quick Ratio is 15. On the competitive side is, Radius Health Inc. which has a 5.2 Current Ratio and a 5 Quick Ratio. Rafael Holdings Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Radius Health Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Rafael Holdings Inc. and Radius Health Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rafael Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Radius Health Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Radius Health Inc. is $33, which is potential 18.96% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Rafael Holdings Inc. and Radius Health Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 36.3% and 0% respectively. Insiders held 11.59% of Rafael Holdings Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.3% of Radius Health Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rafael Holdings Inc. -2.59% -23.36% 27.78% 21.34% 126.97% 161.03% Radius Health Inc. -5.46% -12.52% 4.58% 18.69% -11.25% 30.14%

For the past year Rafael Holdings Inc. was more bullish than Radius Health Inc.

Summary

Rafael Holdings Inc. beats Radius Health Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Rafael Holdings, Inc. holds commercial real estate assets. The company, through its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of oncology drugs. Rafael Holdings, Inc. is based in Newark, New Jersey.

Radius Health, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis, oncology, and endocrine diseases primarily in the United States. Its product candidates include Abaloparatide-SC, an injectable subcutaneous formulation of abaloparatide, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with postmenopausal osteoporosis; and Abaloparatide-TD, a transdermal patch for use as a short wear-time transdermal patch. The company is also involved in developing RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator/degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of postmenopausal vasomotor symptoms; and RAD140, a nonsteroidal selective androgen receptor modulator for the treatment of breast cancer. It has collaborations and license agreements with 3M; Ipsen Pharma SAS; Eisai Co. Ltd.; Lonza Group Ltd.; Novartis Pharmaceuticals; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, as well as research and development agreements with Nordic Bioscience Clinical Development VII A/S. Radius Health, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.