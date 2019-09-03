Reviewing Rafael Holdings Inc. (RFL)’s and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Rafael Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL) and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rafael Holdings Inc. 18 67.20 N/A -0.08 0.00 Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. N/A 108.27 N/A -1.01 0.00

Demonstrates Rafael Holdings Inc. and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rafael Holdings Inc. 0.00% -3.3% -2.9% Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 0.00% -95.7% -74.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Rafael Holdings Inc. are 15 and 15. Competitively, Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. has 8.5 and 8.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Rafael Holdings Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Rafael Holdings Inc. and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 36.3% and 10.9%. 11.59% are Rafael Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. has 5.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rafael Holdings Inc. -2.59% -23.36% 27.78% 21.34% 126.97% 161.03% Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 2.34% 2.63% -17.02% 9.24% -72.54% 18.22%

For the past year Rafael Holdings Inc. has stronger performance than Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.

Summary

Rafael Holdings Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.

Rafael Holdings, Inc. holds commercial real estate assets. The company, through its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of oncology drugs. Rafael Holdings, Inc. is based in Newark, New Jersey.