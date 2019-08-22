Reviewing Rafael Holdings Inc. (RFL)’s and Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO)’s results

Both Rafael Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL) and Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rafael Holdings Inc. 18 59.03 N/A -0.08 0.00 Mesoblast Limited 5 28.54 N/A -0.92 0.00

In table 1 we can see Rafael Holdings Inc. and Mesoblast Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Rafael Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL) and Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rafael Holdings Inc. 0.00% -3.3% -2.9% Mesoblast Limited 0.00% -17.1% -13.1%

Liquidity

Rafael Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 15 and a Quick Ratio of 15. Competitively, Mesoblast Limited’s Current Ratio is 1.9 and has 1.9 Quick Ratio. Rafael Holdings Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Mesoblast Limited.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Rafael Holdings Inc. and Mesoblast Limited are owned by institutional investors at 36.3% and 2.6% respectively. About 11.59% of Rafael Holdings Inc.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rafael Holdings Inc. -2.59% -23.36% 27.78% 21.34% 126.97% 161.03% Mesoblast Limited -2.83% 1.98% -8.85% 13.44% -27.26% 25%

For the past year Rafael Holdings Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Mesoblast Limited.

Summary

Rafael Holdings Inc. beats on 7 of the 7 factors Mesoblast Limited.

Rafael Holdings, Inc. holds commercial real estate assets. The company, through its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of oncology drugs. Rafael Holdings, Inc. is based in Newark, New Jersey.