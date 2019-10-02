Reviewing Rafael Holdings Inc. (RFL)’s and GlycoMimetics Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Rafael Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL) and GlycoMimetics Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rafael Holdings Inc. 20 0.00 7.05M -0.08 0.00 GlycoMimetics Inc. 4 0.00 22.50M -1.18 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Rafael Holdings Inc. and GlycoMimetics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rafael Holdings Inc. 34,952,900.35% -3.3% -2.9% GlycoMimetics Inc. 590,861,344.54% -24.1% -23.1%

Liquidity

15 and 15 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Rafael Holdings Inc. Its rival GlycoMimetics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 23.9 and 23.9 respectively. GlycoMimetics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Rafael Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Rafael Holdings Inc. and GlycoMimetics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rafael Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 GlycoMimetics Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

Meanwhile, GlycoMimetics Inc.’s consensus price target is $5.5, while its potential upside is 36.48%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Rafael Holdings Inc. and GlycoMimetics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 36.3% and 0% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 11.59% of Rafael Holdings Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.31% of GlycoMimetics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rafael Holdings Inc. -2.59% -23.36% 27.78% 21.34% 126.97% 161.03% GlycoMimetics Inc. 2.44% -23.02% -21.51% -17.66% -32.63% -2.53%

For the past year Rafael Holdings Inc. has 161.03% stronger performance while GlycoMimetics Inc. has -2.53% weaker performance.

Rafael Holdings, Inc. holds commercial real estate assets. The company, through its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of oncology drugs. Rafael Holdings, Inc. is based in Newark, New Jersey.

GlycoMimetics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company is developing its lead product candidates include rivipansel, a pan-selectin antagonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis, a debilitating and painful condition that occurs periodically throughout the life of a person with sickle cell disease; and GMI-1271, an E-selectin antagonist to treat acute myeloid leukemia and other hematologic cancers. It is also developing GMI-1359, a drug candidate targeting E-selectin and CXCR4; and galectin-3 and galectin-9 inhibitors. The company has a collaborative research and development agreement with Pfizer Inc. GlycoMimetics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.