Reviewing Rafael Holdings Inc. (RFL)’s and Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX)’s results

Both Rafael Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL) and Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rafael Holdings Inc. 18 64.77 N/A -0.08 0.00 Genprex Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.97 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Rafael Holdings Inc. and Genprex Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Rafael Holdings Inc. and Genprex Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rafael Holdings Inc. 0.00% -3.3% -2.9% Genprex Inc. 0.00% -141.2% -136%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Rafael Holdings Inc. are 15 and 15. Competitively, Genprex Inc. has 30.5 and 30.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Genprex Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Rafael Holdings Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Rafael Holdings Inc. and Genprex Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 36.3% and 13.1% respectively. About 11.59% of Rafael Holdings Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 51.7% of Genprex Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rafael Holdings Inc. -2.59% -23.36% 27.78% 21.34% 126.97% 161.03% Genprex Inc. -9.79% -15.91% -43.3% -32.5% -67.57% -9.79%

For the past year Rafael Holdings Inc. had bullish trend while Genprex Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Rafael Holdings Inc. beats Genprex Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Rafael Holdings, Inc. holds commercial real estate assets. The company, through its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of oncology drugs. Rafael Holdings, Inc. is based in Newark, New Jersey.

Genprex, Inc., a clinical stage gene therapy company, develops drugs to treat cancer. Its lead product candidate is Oncoprex, an active anti-cancer agent that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). It also conducts preclinical research for developing Oncoprex to be administered with immunotherapies in NSCLC; and research into other tumor suppressor genes associated with chromosome. Genprex, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Austin, Texas.