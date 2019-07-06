Reviewing Rafael Holdings Inc. (RFL)’s and Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Rafael Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL) and Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rafael Holdings Inc. 16 65.99 N/A -0.06 0.00 Genfit SA 23 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Rafael Holdings Inc. and Genfit SA.

Profitability

Table 2 has Rafael Holdings Inc. and Genfit SA’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rafael Holdings Inc. 0.00% -3% -2.7% Genfit SA 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Rafael Holdings Inc. and Genfit SA Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rafael Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Genfit SA 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, Genfit SA’s consensus price target is $56.5, while its potential upside is 192.14%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 35.2% of Rafael Holdings Inc. shares and 0% of Genfit SA shares. Insiders held 1.1% of Rafael Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rafael Holdings Inc. -3.82% 14.51% -0.92% 93.51% 93.74% 103.03% Genfit SA -3.43% -8.41% 0% 0% 0% 4.19%

For the past year Rafael Holdings Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Genfit SA.

Summary

Genfit SA beats on 5 of the 8 factors Rafael Holdings Inc.

Rafael Holdings, Inc. holds commercial real estate assets. The company, through its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of oncology drugs. Rafael Holdings, Inc. is based in Newark, New Jersey.