Reviewing Rafael Holdings Inc. (RFL)’s and Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMG)’s results

Both Rafael Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL) and Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMG) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rafael Holdings Inc. 18 67.20 N/A -0.08 0.00 Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 16 1588.27 N/A -2.21 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Rafael Holdings Inc. and Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Rafael Holdings Inc. and Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rafael Holdings Inc. 0.00% -3.3% -2.9% Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 0.00% -45.6% -38.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Rafael Holdings Inc. are 15 and 15 respectively. Its competitor Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.4 and its Quick Ratio is 4.4. Rafael Holdings Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Rafael Holdings Inc. and Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rafael Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $27 average price target and a 118.80% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Rafael Holdings Inc. and Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 36.3% and 23.8%. Insiders owned 11.59% of Rafael Holdings Inc. shares. Comparatively, Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. has 37.14% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rafael Holdings Inc. -2.59% -23.36% 27.78% 21.34% 126.97% 161.03% Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. -3.9% -9.34% -17.33% -21.6% -34.49% -21.91%

For the past year Rafael Holdings Inc. had bullish trend while Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Rafael Holdings Inc. beats Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Rafael Holdings, Inc. holds commercial real estate assets. The company, through its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of oncology drugs. Rafael Holdings, Inc. is based in Newark, New Jersey.

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for cancerous and degenerative diseases in Greater China. It focuses on developing and marketing cell-based therapies to treat serious diseases, such as cancer, orthopedic, and various inflammatory diseases, as well as metabolic diseases. The company develops treatments utilizing proprietary cell based technologies, including immune cell therapy for the treatment of a range of cancers; human adipose-derived mesenchymal progenitor cells for the treatment of joint and autoimmune diseases; and tumor cell specific dendritic cell therapy. The company has a strategic research collaboration with GE Healthcare Life Sciences China to co-develop industrial control processes in Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-cell (CAR-T) and stem cell manufacturing. Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Cupertino, California.