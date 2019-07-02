Reviewing Rafael Holdings Inc. (RFL)’s and Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS)’s results

Since Rafael Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL) and Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rafael Holdings Inc. 15 71.66 N/A -0.06 0.00 Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 6 0.00 N/A -21.09 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Rafael Holdings Inc. and Auris Medical Holding Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rafael Holdings Inc. 0.00% -3% -2.7% Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 0.00% 0% -111.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Rafael Holdings Inc. are 13 and 13 respectively. Its competitor Auris Medical Holding Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 1.3 and its Quick Ratio is 1.3. Rafael Holdings Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Auris Medical Holding Ltd.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Rafael Holdings Inc. and Auris Medical Holding Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 35.2% and 5.2% respectively. 1.1% are Rafael Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 16.57% of Auris Medical Holding Ltd. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rafael Holdings Inc. -3.82% 14.51% -0.92% 93.51% 93.74% 103.03% Auris Medical Holding Ltd. -35.2% -47.27% -55.85% -74.5% -89.76% -61.84%

For the past year Rafael Holdings Inc. had bullish trend while Auris Medical Holding Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

Rafael Holdings Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Auris Medical Holding Ltd.

Rafael Holdings, Inc. holds commercial real estate assets. The company, through its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of oncology drugs. Rafael Holdings, Inc. is based in Newark, New Jersey.

Auris Medical Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel products for the treatment of inner ear disorders. Its product candidates include AM-101, which is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear tinnitus; and AM-111 that is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear hearing loss. The company is also developing AM-125 for the treatment of vestibular disorders; and other pre-clinical stage products comprising AM-102 and AM-123. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Xigen S.A. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize pharmaceutical products, as well as drug delivery devices and formulations for local administration of therapeutic substances to the inner ear for the treatment of ear disorders. The company was formerly known as Auris Medical AG and changed its name to Auris Medical Holding AG in April 2014. Auris Medical Holding AG was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.