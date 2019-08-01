Reviewing Rafael Holdings Inc. (RFL)’s and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Rafael Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL) and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rafael Holdings Inc. 17 60.62 N/A -0.06 0.00 Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 1258.18 N/A -0.76 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Rafael Holdings Inc. and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Rafael Holdings Inc. and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rafael Holdings Inc. 0.00% -3% -2.7% Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Rafael Holdings Inc. and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rafael Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

Meanwhile, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price is $15.25, while its potential upside is 139.78%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 35.2% of Rafael Holdings Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 1.1% of Rafael Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rafael Holdings Inc. -3.82% 14.51% -0.92% 93.51% 93.74% 103.03% Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.96% -1.56% -1.71% 11.68% 1.28% -7.48%

For the past year Rafael Holdings Inc. has 103.03% stronger performance while Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -7.48% weaker performance.

Rafael Holdings, Inc. holds commercial real estate assets. The company, through its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of oncology drugs. Rafael Holdings, Inc. is based in Newark, New Jersey.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a therapeutic drug to treat autoimmune diseases in Canada and internationally. The company is developing Voclosporin, a calcineurin inhibitor for the treatment of lupus nephritis. It has partnership agreements with Paladin Labs Inc. and 3SBio, Inc. The company was formerly known as Isotechnika Pharma Inc. and changed its name to Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. in October 2013. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Victoria, Canada.