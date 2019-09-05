Reviewing Radware Ltd. (RDWR)’s and AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC)’s results

Both Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) and AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) compete on a level playing field in the Communication Equipment industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Radware Ltd. 25 4.72 N/A 0.37 70.53 AudioCodes Ltd. 16 2.71 N/A 0.54 34.56

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. AudioCodes Ltd. appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Radware Ltd. The company that Currently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Radware Ltd.’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of AudioCodes Ltd., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 has Radware Ltd. and AudioCodes Ltd.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Radware Ltd. 0.00% 4.7% 3.2% AudioCodes Ltd. 0.00% 17.5% 8.2%

Volatility & Risk

Radware Ltd. has a beta of 0.88 and its 12.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, AudioCodes Ltd.’s beta is 0.55 which is 45.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Radware Ltd. are 2.8 and 2.6 respectively. Its competitor AudioCodes Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 1.7 and its Quick Ratio is 1.3. Radware Ltd. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than AudioCodes Ltd.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 73.3% of Radware Ltd. shares and 34.4% of AudioCodes Ltd. shares. Radware Ltd.’s share held by insiders are 28.5%. On the other hand, insiders held about 40.5% of AudioCodes Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Radware Ltd. 5.48% 6.72% 5.73% 10.24% 0.08% 16.16% AudioCodes Ltd. 4.66% 21.48% 28.25% 26.77% 90.6% 88.87%

For the past year Radware Ltd. has weaker performance than AudioCodes Ltd.

Summary

Radware Ltd. beats AudioCodes Ltd. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers application and network security solutions, such as DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber command and control application. It also provides cloud-based emergency response team, attack mitigation, and firewall services; and subscription-based security update and RSA fraud action feed. In addition, the company offers application delivery solutions comprising Alteon NG, an application delivery controller/load balancer for Web, cloud, and mobile based applications; LinkProof NG, a multi-homing and enterprise gateway solution for connectivity of enterprise and cloud-based applications; and FastView, a Web performance optimization and acceleration for end-user devices and browsers. Additionally, it offers APSolute Vision, a management and monitoring tool for companyÂ’s application delivery and application security solutions; application performance monitoring, an end-to-end monitoring solution; and vDirect, service orchestration and automation engine designed for software-defined data centers and clouds. The company sells its products primarily to independent distributors, including value added resellers, original equipment manufacturers, and system integrators. Radware Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

AudioCodes Ltd. designs, develops, and sells Voice over IP (VoIP), converged VoIP, and data networking products and applications for enterprise unified communications, contact centers, service provider business services, mobile VoIPs, and cloud virtualized data centers worldwide. It deploys its products through broadband, mobile, cable, and enterprise networks. The companyÂ’s products include chips, boards, subsystems, media and residential gateways, media servers, session border controllers, multi-service business routers, mobile communications solutions, life cycle management solutions, and messaging platforms, as well as IP phones, and survivable branch and value added applications. It also provides professional services, which supports networking devices, applications, and infrastructures. The company primarily markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturers, system integrators, and network equipment providers in the telecommunication and networking industries. AudioCodes Ltd. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Lod, Israel.