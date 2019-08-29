Reviewing RadNet Inc. (RDNT)’s and Neuronetics Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM)’s results

RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) and Neuronetics Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) have been rivals in the Medical Laboratories & Research for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RadNet Inc. 14 0.67 N/A 0.73 20.15 Neuronetics Inc. 14 3.10 N/A -1.51 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates RadNet Inc. and Neuronetics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RadNet Inc. 0.00% 32.2% 3.2% Neuronetics Inc. 0.00% 0% -27.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of RadNet Inc. are 0.7 and 0.7. Competitively, Neuronetics Inc. has 8.9 and 8.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Neuronetics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than RadNet Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both RadNet Inc. and Neuronetics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 64.3% and 93.7% respectively. RadNet Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 4.7%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2% of Neuronetics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RadNet Inc. -0.07% 4.47% 20.84% 10.59% 9.93% 44.84% Neuronetics Inc. 4.2% -4.8% -30.35% -29.28% -53.37% -38.45%

For the past year RadNet Inc. has 44.84% stronger performance while Neuronetics Inc. has -38.45% weaker performance.

Summary

RadNet Inc. beats Neuronetics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

RadNet, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology (X-ray), fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services. The company also develops and sells computerized systems for the imaging industry, including picture archiving communications systems; and provides teleradiology services for remote interpretation of images on behalf of radiology groups, hospitals, and imaging center customers. It owns and/or operates 305 outpatient imaging centers located in California, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, New York, and Rhode Island. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Neuronetics, Inc., a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders. It offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment for adult patients with major depressive disorder. The company's NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System uses transcranial magnetic stimulation to create a pulsed MRI-strength magnetic field, which induces electrical currents designed to stimulate specific areas of the brain associated with mood. Neuronetics, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.