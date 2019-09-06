Reviewing RadNet Inc. (RDNT)’s and NeoGenomics Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)’s results

As Medical Laboratories & Research businesses, RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) and NeoGenomics Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RadNet Inc. 14 0.66 N/A 0.73 20.15 NeoGenomics Inc. 22 7.31 N/A 0.07 369.24

In table 1 we can see RadNet Inc. and NeoGenomics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. NeoGenomics Inc. is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than RadNet Inc. The business that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. RadNet Inc. is trading at a lower P/E ratio than NeoGenomics Inc., indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows RadNet Inc. and NeoGenomics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RadNet Inc. 0.00% 32.2% 3.2% NeoGenomics Inc. 0.00% 2.1% 1.3%

Volatility & Risk

RadNet Inc. is 3.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.03 beta. NeoGenomics Inc.’s 4.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.96 beta.

Liquidity

RadNet Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.7 and 0.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor NeoGenomics Inc. are 1.6 and 1.5 respectively. NeoGenomics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to RadNet Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

RadNet Inc. and NeoGenomics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score RadNet Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 NeoGenomics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, NeoGenomics Inc.’s consensus target price is $25, while its potential upside is 1.30%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 64.3% of RadNet Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 77.1% of NeoGenomics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 4.7% of RadNet Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.8% of NeoGenomics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RadNet Inc. -0.07% 4.47% 20.84% 10.59% 9.93% 44.84% NeoGenomics Inc. 3.88% 8.5% 13.35% 47.16% 76.72% 93.26%

For the past year RadNet Inc. was less bullish than NeoGenomics Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors NeoGenomics Inc. beats RadNet Inc.

RadNet, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology (X-ray), fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services. The company also develops and sells computerized systems for the imaging industry, including picture archiving communications systems; and provides teleradiology services for remote interpretation of images on behalf of radiology groups, hospitals, and imaging center customers. It owns and/or operates 305 outpatient imaging centers located in California, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, New York, and Rhode Island. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

NeoGenomics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories providing genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, and other laboratories in the United States. It offers cytogenetics testing services to study normal and abnormal chromosomes and their relationship to diseases; fluorescence in-situ hybridization testing services that focus on detecting and locating the presence or absence of specific DNA sequences and genes on chromosomes; flow cytometry testing services to measure the characteristics of cell populations; immunohistochemistry and digital imaging testing services to localize proteins in cells of a tissue section, as well as to allow clients to see and utilize scanned slides, and perform quantitative analysis for various stains; and molecular testing services that focus on the analysis of DNA and RNA, and the structure and function of genes at the molecular level. The company also provides pathology consultation services for clients in which its pathologists review surgical samples on a consultative basis; and testing services in support of its pharmaceutical clientsÂ’ oncology programs, as well as acts as a reference laboratory supplying anatomic pathology testing services. NeoGenomics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Fort Myers, Florida.