Reviewing RadNet Inc. (RDNT)’s and Its Competitors results

As Medical Laboratories & Research company, RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) is competing with its rivals based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

RadNet Inc. has 64.3% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 62.35% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand RadNet Inc. has 4.7% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 7.30% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have RadNet Inc. and its competitors’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RadNet Inc. 0.00% 32.20% 3.20% Industry Average 37.84% 43.00% 7.62%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares RadNet Inc. and its competitors’ valuation, top-line revenue and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio RadNet Inc. N/A 13 20.15 Industry Average 83.40M 220.41M 72.84

RadNet Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The business has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more affordable in contrast to its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for RadNet Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score RadNet Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.80 2.88 2.78

As a group, Medical Laboratories & Research companies have a potential upside of 36.50%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of RadNet Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RadNet Inc. -0.07% 4.47% 20.84% 10.59% 9.93% 44.84% Industry Average 7.27% 14.02% 18.58% 38.35% 54.06% 47.86%

For the past year RadNet Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of RadNet Inc. are 0.7 and 0.7. Competitively, RadNet Inc.’s peers have 4.48 and 4.24 for Current and Quick Ratio. RadNet Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than RadNet Inc.

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.03 shows that RadNet Inc. is 3.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, RadNet Inc.’s competitors’ beta is 1.31 which is 30.81% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

RadNet Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

RadNet, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology (X-ray), fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services. The company also develops and sells computerized systems for the imaging industry, including picture archiving communications systems; and provides teleradiology services for remote interpretation of images on behalf of radiology groups, hospitals, and imaging center customers. It owns and/or operates 305 outpatient imaging centers located in California, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, New York, and Rhode Island. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.