Reviewing Radius Health Inc. (RDUS)’s and Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL)’s results

Both Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) and Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Radius Health Inc. 20 8.89 N/A -4.88 0.00 Vericel Corporation 18 8.55 N/A -0.09 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Radius Health Inc. and Vericel Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Radius Health Inc. 0.00% -252.8% -65.9% Vericel Corporation 0.00% -3.4% -2.6%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.98 beta indicates that Radius Health Inc. is 2.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. Vericel Corporation on the other hand, has 2.82 beta which makes it 182.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Radius Health Inc. are 5.2 and 5. Competitively, Vericel Corporation has 8.5 and 8.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Vericel Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Radius Health Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Radius Health Inc. and Vericel Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Radius Health Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Vericel Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

Radius Health Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 8.70% and an $24 consensus target price. Competitively the consensus target price of Vericel Corporation is $23.5, which is potential 27.51% upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Vericel Corporation is looking more favorable than Radius Health Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Radius Health Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 85.3% of Vericel Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% are Radius Health Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.7% of Vericel Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Radius Health Inc. 1.91% -0.59% 14.08% 39.3% -34.62% 32.63% Vericel Corporation -5.02% -7.89% -5.96% 5.77% 27.16% -2.07%

For the past year Radius Health Inc. has 32.63% stronger performance while Vericel Corporation has -2.07% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Vericel Corporation beats Radius Health Inc.

Radius Health, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis, oncology, and endocrine diseases primarily in the United States. Its product candidates include Abaloparatide-SC, an injectable subcutaneous formulation of abaloparatide, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with postmenopausal osteoporosis; and Abaloparatide-TD, a transdermal patch for use as a short wear-time transdermal patch. The company is also involved in developing RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator/degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of postmenopausal vasomotor symptoms; and RAD140, a nonsteroidal selective androgen receptor modulator for the treatment of breast cancer. It has collaborations and license agreements with 3M; Ipsen Pharma SAS; Eisai Co. Ltd.; Lonza Group Ltd.; Novartis Pharmaceuticals; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, as well as research and development agreements with Nordic Bioscience Clinical Development VII A/S. Radius Health, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells patient-specific expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with severe diseases and conditions. It markets three autologous cell therapy products, including Carticel and MACI, which are used for the treatment of cartilage defects in the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement that is used for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns comprising greater than or equal to 30 percent of total body surface area in the United States. The company also develops ixmyelocel-T, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial, a patient-specific multicellular therapy for the treatment of advanced heart failure due to ischemic dilated cardiomyopathy. The company was formerly known as Aastrom Biosciences, Inc. Vericel Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.