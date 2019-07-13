Reviewing Radius Health Inc. (RDUS)’s and Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX)’s results

Since Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) and Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Radius Health Inc. 20 8.50 N/A -4.88 0.00 Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 153.31 N/A -2.92 0.00

Table 1 highlights Radius Health Inc. and Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Radius Health Inc. and Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Radius Health Inc. 0.00% -252.8% -65.9% Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -108.1% -73.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Radius Health Inc. are 5.2 and 5. Competitively, Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 5.2 and 5.2 for Current and Quick Ratio.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Radius Health Inc. and Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Radius Health Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$24 is Radius Health Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 8.11%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Radius Health Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 72.4% of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.3% of Radius Health Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Radius Health Inc. 1.91% -0.59% 14.08% 39.3% -34.62% 32.63% Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.68% 22.84% 23.85% 38.93% -34.06% 69.21%

For the past year Radius Health Inc. has weaker performance than Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Radius Health Inc.

Radius Health, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis, oncology, and endocrine diseases primarily in the United States. Its product candidates include Abaloparatide-SC, an injectable subcutaneous formulation of abaloparatide, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with postmenopausal osteoporosis; and Abaloparatide-TD, a transdermal patch for use as a short wear-time transdermal patch. The company is also involved in developing RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator/degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of postmenopausal vasomotor symptoms; and RAD140, a nonsteroidal selective androgen receptor modulator for the treatment of breast cancer. It has collaborations and license agreements with 3M; Ipsen Pharma SAS; Eisai Co. Ltd.; Lonza Group Ltd.; Novartis Pharmaceuticals; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, as well as research and development agreements with Nordic Bioscience Clinical Development VII A/S. Radius Health, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for various cancer indications. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Entinostat, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative, and breast cancer; and Phase 2b clinical trial. It also develops SNDX-6352, an immunoglobulin G subclass 4 isotype that binds to the ligand binding domain of CSF-1R, blocking the binding and consequent activation by natural ligands interleukin-34 and colony stimulating factor-1, and disrupting tumor-associated macrophages activity. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has clinical collaborations with MSD International GmbH, Genentech, and Merck KGaA and Pfizer; collaborative research and development agreement with National Cancer Institute; and license agreement with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.