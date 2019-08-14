Reviewing Radius Health Inc. (RDUS)’s and Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN)’s results

Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) and Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Radius Health Inc. 21 7.97 N/A -4.45 0.00 Sesen Bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.51 0.00

Table 1 highlights Radius Health Inc. and Sesen Bio Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Radius Health Inc. and Sesen Bio Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Radius Health Inc. 0.00% -252.8% -65.9% Sesen Bio Inc. 0.00% -73.6% -31.5%

Volatility & Risk

Radius Health Inc. has a 0.92 beta, while its volatility is 8.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. Sesen Bio Inc. on the other hand, has 0.65 beta which makes it 35.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Radius Health Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.2 and a Quick Ratio of 5. Competitively, Sesen Bio Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.4 and has 6.4 Quick Ratio. Sesen Bio Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Radius Health Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Radius Health Inc. and Sesen Bio Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Radius Health Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Sesen Bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Radius Health Inc. has an average price target of $24, and a 4.53% upside potential. Competitively the consensus price target of Sesen Bio Inc. is $1, which is potential -13.04% downside. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Radius Health Inc. seems more appealing than Sesen Bio Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Radius Health Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 31.6% of Sesen Bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.3% of Radius Health Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 6.56% are Sesen Bio Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Radius Health Inc. -5.46% -12.52% 4.58% 18.69% -11.25% 30.14% Sesen Bio Inc. 0% -18.54% 0% 73% -28.49% -13.38%

For the past year Radius Health Inc. has 30.14% stronger performance while Sesen Bio Inc. has -13.38% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Radius Health Inc. beats Sesen Bio Inc.

Radius Health, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis, oncology, and endocrine diseases primarily in the United States. Its product candidates include Abaloparatide-SC, an injectable subcutaneous formulation of abaloparatide, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with postmenopausal osteoporosis; and Abaloparatide-TD, a transdermal patch for use as a short wear-time transdermal patch. The company is also involved in developing RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator/degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of postmenopausal vasomotor symptoms; and RAD140, a nonsteroidal selective androgen receptor modulator for the treatment of breast cancer. It has collaborations and license agreements with 3M; Ipsen Pharma SAS; Eisai Co. Ltd.; Lonza Group Ltd.; Novartis Pharmaceuticals; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, as well as research and development agreements with Nordic Bioscience Clinical Development VII A/S. Radius Health, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Sesen Bio, Inc., a late-stage clinical company, develops next-generation antibody-drug conjugate therapies for patients with cancer. It develops its products based on its Targeted Protein Therapeutics (TPTs) platform. The company's lead product candidate is Vicinium, a fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. It also develops Vicinium in combination with Durvalumab, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer; and Vicinium in combination with AstraZeneca's checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck. In addition, the company is developing systemically-administered TPTs, including VB6-845d for the treatment of solid tumors. The company was formerly known as Eleven Biotherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sesen Bio, Inc. in May 2018. Sesen Bio, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.