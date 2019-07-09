Reviewing Radius Health Inc. (RDUS)’s and Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL)’s results

Both Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) and Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Radius Health Inc.
|20
|9.51
|N/A
|-4.88
|0.00
|Seelos Therapeutics Inc.
|4
|0.00
|N/A
|-12.71
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Radius Health Inc. and Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Radius Health Inc. and Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Radius Health Inc.
|0.00%
|-252.8%
|-65.9%
|Seelos Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-227.4%
|-163.8%
Risk & Volatility
Radius Health Inc. has a 0.98 beta, while its volatility is 2.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s 25.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.75 beta.
Liquidity
Radius Health Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5.2 and 5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Seelos Therapeutics Inc. are 3.1 and 3.1 respectively. Radius Health Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Seelos Therapeutics Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Radius Health Inc. and Seelos Therapeutics Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Radius Health Inc.
|0
|1
|0
|2.00
|Seelos Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
$24 is Radius Health Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 1.61%.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Radius Health Inc. and Seelos Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 12.5% respectively. Insiders held 0.3% of Radius Health Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 16.5% of Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Radius Health Inc.
|1.91%
|-0.59%
|14.08%
|39.3%
|-34.62%
|32.63%
|Seelos Therapeutics Inc.
|-3.81%
|-8.25%
|-36.53%
|-73.08%
|-68.16%
|-51.74%
For the past year Radius Health Inc. had bullish trend while Seelos Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.
Summary
Radius Health Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Seelos Therapeutics Inc.
Radius Health, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis, oncology, and endocrine diseases primarily in the United States. Its product candidates include Abaloparatide-SC, an injectable subcutaneous formulation of abaloparatide, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with postmenopausal osteoporosis; and Abaloparatide-TD, a transdermal patch for use as a short wear-time transdermal patch. The company is also involved in developing RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator/degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of postmenopausal vasomotor symptoms; and RAD140, a nonsteroidal selective androgen receptor modulator for the treatment of breast cancer. It has collaborations and license agreements with 3M; Ipsen Pharma SAS; Eisai Co. Ltd.; Lonza Group Ltd.; Novartis Pharmaceuticals; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, as well as research and development agreements with Nordic Bioscience Clinical Development VII A/S. Radius Health, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.