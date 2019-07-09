Reviewing Radius Health Inc. (RDUS)’s and Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL)’s results

Both Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) and Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Radius Health Inc. 20 9.51 N/A -4.88 0.00 Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -12.71 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Radius Health Inc. and Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Radius Health Inc. and Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Radius Health Inc. 0.00% -252.8% -65.9% Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -227.4% -163.8%

Risk & Volatility

Radius Health Inc. has a 0.98 beta, while its volatility is 2.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s 25.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.75 beta.

Liquidity

Radius Health Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5.2 and 5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Seelos Therapeutics Inc. are 3.1 and 3.1 respectively. Radius Health Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Seelos Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Radius Health Inc. and Seelos Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Radius Health Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$24 is Radius Health Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 1.61%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Radius Health Inc. and Seelos Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 12.5% respectively. Insiders held 0.3% of Radius Health Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 16.5% of Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Radius Health Inc. 1.91% -0.59% 14.08% 39.3% -34.62% 32.63% Seelos Therapeutics Inc. -3.81% -8.25% -36.53% -73.08% -68.16% -51.74%

For the past year Radius Health Inc. had bullish trend while Seelos Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Radius Health Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Seelos Therapeutics Inc.

Radius Health, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis, oncology, and endocrine diseases primarily in the United States. Its product candidates include Abaloparatide-SC, an injectable subcutaneous formulation of abaloparatide, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with postmenopausal osteoporosis; and Abaloparatide-TD, a transdermal patch for use as a short wear-time transdermal patch. The company is also involved in developing RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator/degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of postmenopausal vasomotor symptoms; and RAD140, a nonsteroidal selective androgen receptor modulator for the treatment of breast cancer. It has collaborations and license agreements with 3M; Ipsen Pharma SAS; Eisai Co. Ltd.; Lonza Group Ltd.; Novartis Pharmaceuticals; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, as well as research and development agreements with Nordic Bioscience Clinical Development VII A/S. Radius Health, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.