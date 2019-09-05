Reviewing Radius Health Inc. (RDUS)’s and Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) and Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Radius Health Inc. 22 9.63 N/A -4.45 0.00 Scholar Rock Holding Corporation 16 38.81 N/A -2.40 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Radius Health Inc. and Scholar Rock Holding Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Radius Health Inc. 0.00% -252.8% -65.9% Scholar Rock Holding Corporation 0.00% -49% -35.3%

Liquidity

5.2 and 5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Radius Health Inc. Its rival Scholar Rock Holding Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.8 and 4.8 respectively. Radius Health Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Scholar Rock Holding Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Radius Health Inc. and Scholar Rock Holding Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Radius Health Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Scholar Rock Holding Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Radius Health Inc. has a 18.92% upside potential and an average target price of $33.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Radius Health Inc. and Scholar Rock Holding Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 66.4% respectively. About 0.3% of Radius Health Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Scholar Rock Holding Corporation has 29.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Radius Health Inc. -5.46% -12.52% 4.58% 18.69% -11.25% 30.14% Scholar Rock Holding Corporation -4.73% -20.71% -41.45% -20.71% -21.72% -46.5%

For the past year Radius Health Inc. had bullish trend while Scholar Rock Holding Corporation had bearish trend.

Radius Health, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis, oncology, and endocrine diseases primarily in the United States. Its product candidates include Abaloparatide-SC, an injectable subcutaneous formulation of abaloparatide, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with postmenopausal osteoporosis; and Abaloparatide-TD, a transdermal patch for use as a short wear-time transdermal patch. The company is also involved in developing RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator/degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of postmenopausal vasomotor symptoms; and RAD140, a nonsteroidal selective androgen receptor modulator for the treatment of breast cancer. It has collaborations and license agreements with 3M; Ipsen Pharma SAS; Eisai Co. Ltd.; Lonza Group Ltd.; Novartis Pharmaceuticals; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, as well as research and development agreements with Nordic Bioscience Clinical Development VII A/S. Radius Health, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company is developing its lead antibody product candidate, SRK-015, a first-in-class inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in clinical development stage for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy. It is also developing various product candidates for a range of serious diseases, including other neuromuscular disorders, cancer, fibrosis, and anemia. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.