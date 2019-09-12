Reviewing Radius Health Inc. (RDUS)’s and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO)’s results

This is a contrast between Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Radius Health Inc.
|22
|9.89
|N/A
|-4.45
|0.00
|Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.
|N/A
|105.55
|N/A
|-1.01
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Radius Health Inc. and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Radius Health Inc. and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Radius Health Inc.
|0.00%
|-252.8%
|-65.9%
|Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.
|0.00%
|-95.7%
|-74.6%
Risk & Volatility
Radius Health Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 8.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.92 beta. Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s 82.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.82 beta.
Liquidity
5.2 and 5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Radius Health Inc. Its rival Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 8.5 and 8.5 respectively. Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Radius Health Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Radius Health Inc. and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Radius Health Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Radius Health Inc.’s average price target is $33, while its potential upside is 15.75%.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 0% of Radius Health Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 10.9% of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.3% of Radius Health Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 5.9% of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Radius Health Inc.
|-5.46%
|-12.52%
|4.58%
|18.69%
|-11.25%
|30.14%
|Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.
|2.34%
|2.63%
|-17.02%
|9.24%
|-72.54%
|18.22%
For the past year Radius Health Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.
Radius Health, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis, oncology, and endocrine diseases primarily in the United States. Its product candidates include Abaloparatide-SC, an injectable subcutaneous formulation of abaloparatide, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with postmenopausal osteoporosis; and Abaloparatide-TD, a transdermal patch for use as a short wear-time transdermal patch. The company is also involved in developing RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator/degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of postmenopausal vasomotor symptoms; and RAD140, a nonsteroidal selective androgen receptor modulator for the treatment of breast cancer. It has collaborations and license agreements with 3M; Ipsen Pharma SAS; Eisai Co. Ltd.; Lonza Group Ltd.; Novartis Pharmaceuticals; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, as well as research and development agreements with Nordic Bioscience Clinical Development VII A/S. Radius Health, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.