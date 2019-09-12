Reviewing Radius Health Inc. (RDUS)’s and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO)’s results

This is a contrast between Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Radius Health Inc. 22 9.89 N/A -4.45 0.00 Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. N/A 105.55 N/A -1.01 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Radius Health Inc. and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Radius Health Inc. and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Radius Health Inc. 0.00% -252.8% -65.9% Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 0.00% -95.7% -74.6%

Risk & Volatility

Radius Health Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 8.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.92 beta. Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s 82.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.82 beta.

Liquidity

5.2 and 5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Radius Health Inc. Its rival Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 8.5 and 8.5 respectively. Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Radius Health Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Radius Health Inc. and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Radius Health Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

Radius Health Inc.’s average price target is $33, while its potential upside is 15.75%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Radius Health Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 10.9% of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.3% of Radius Health Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 5.9% of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Radius Health Inc. -5.46% -12.52% 4.58% 18.69% -11.25% 30.14% Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 2.34% 2.63% -17.02% 9.24% -72.54% 18.22%

For the past year Radius Health Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.

Radius Health, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis, oncology, and endocrine diseases primarily in the United States. Its product candidates include Abaloparatide-SC, an injectable subcutaneous formulation of abaloparatide, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with postmenopausal osteoporosis; and Abaloparatide-TD, a transdermal patch for use as a short wear-time transdermal patch. The company is also involved in developing RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator/degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of postmenopausal vasomotor symptoms; and RAD140, a nonsteroidal selective androgen receptor modulator for the treatment of breast cancer. It has collaborations and license agreements with 3M; Ipsen Pharma SAS; Eisai Co. Ltd.; Lonza Group Ltd.; Novartis Pharmaceuticals; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, as well as research and development agreements with Nordic Bioscience Clinical Development VII A/S. Radius Health, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.