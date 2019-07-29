Reviewing Radius Health Inc. (RDUS)’s and Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV)’s results

Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) and Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Radius Health Inc. 21 8.80 N/A -4.88 0.00 Nabriva Therapeutics plc 2 44.92 N/A -2.16 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Radius Health Inc. and Nabriva Therapeutics plc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Radius Health Inc. and Nabriva Therapeutics plc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Radius Health Inc. 0.00% -252.8% -65.9% Nabriva Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

Radius Health Inc.’s current beta is 0.98 and it happens to be 2.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Nabriva Therapeutics plc’s 149.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.49 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Radius Health Inc. is 5.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 5. The Current Ratio of rival Nabriva Therapeutics plc is 5.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 5.6. Nabriva Therapeutics plc is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Radius Health Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Radius Health Inc. and Nabriva Therapeutics plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Radius Health Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Nabriva Therapeutics plc 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Radius Health Inc. is $24, with potential upside of 9.74%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Radius Health Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 53% of Nabriva Therapeutics plc are owned by institutional investors. Radius Health Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.3%. Comparatively, 0.1% are Nabriva Therapeutics plc’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Radius Health Inc. 1.91% -0.59% 14.08% 39.3% -34.62% 32.63% Nabriva Therapeutics plc 19.57% 5.36% 35.47% 27.31% -44.78% 88.36%

For the past year Radius Health Inc. has weaker performance than Nabriva Therapeutics plc

Summary

Nabriva Therapeutics plc beats Radius Health Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Radius Health, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis, oncology, and endocrine diseases primarily in the United States. Its product candidates include Abaloparatide-SC, an injectable subcutaneous formulation of abaloparatide, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with postmenopausal osteoporosis; and Abaloparatide-TD, a transdermal patch for use as a short wear-time transdermal patch. The company is also involved in developing RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator/degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of postmenopausal vasomotor symptoms; and RAD140, a nonsteroidal selective androgen receptor modulator for the treatment of breast cancer. It has collaborations and license agreements with 3M; Ipsen Pharma SAS; Eisai Co. Ltd.; Lonza Group Ltd.; Novartis Pharmaceuticals; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, as well as research and development agreements with Nordic Bioscience Clinical Development VII A/S. Radius Health, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of novel antibiotics to treat serious bacterial infections with a focus on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Its lead product candidate is lefamulin, a novel semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for systemic administration in humans. The companyÂ’s product, lefamulin is being studied in two registrational Phase 3 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe community-acquired bacterial pneumonia. It is also developing lefamulin that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, as well as in preclinical studies for antibacterial activity against various gram-positive bacteria, gram-negative bacteria, and atypical bacteria, including multi-drug resistant strains. In addition, the company is developing BC-7013, a topical pleuromutilin product candidate, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of various gram-positive infections, including uncomplicated skin and skin structure infections. Nabriva Therapeutics plc was founded in 2006 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.