Reviewing Radius Health Inc. (RDUS)’s and Its Rivals results

As Biotechnology company, Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) is competing with its rivals based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0% of Radius Health Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.20% of all Biotechnology’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Radius Health Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.45% of all Biotechnology companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Radius Health Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Radius Health Inc. 0.00% -252.80% -65.90% Industry Average 812.10% 105.95% 28.39%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Radius Health Inc. and its peers’ valuation, net profit and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Radius Health Inc. N/A 22 0.00 Industry Average 33.76M 4.16M 35.97

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Radius Health Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Radius Health Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Industry Average 1.20 1.51 2.39 2.83

$29.33 is the average target price of Radius Health Inc., with a potential upside of 3.64%. The competitors have a potential upside of 141.32%. Based on the results delivered earlier, Radius Health Inc. is looking more favorable than its competitors, analysts’ belief.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Radius Health Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Radius Health Inc. -5.46% -12.52% 4.58% 18.69% -11.25% 30.14% Industry Average 5.82% 9.20% 28.08% 41.63% 73.35% 54.83%

For the past year Radius Health Inc. has weaker performance than Radius Health Inc.’s competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Radius Health Inc. are 5.2 and 5. Competitively, Radius Health Inc.’s competitors have 7.07 and 6.86 for Current and Quick Ratio. Radius Health Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Radius Health Inc.

Risk and Volatility

Radius Health Inc. has a beta of 0.92 and its 8.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Radius Health Inc.’s competitors are 76.75% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.77 beta.

Dividends

Radius Health Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Radius Health Inc.’s competitors beat Radius Health Inc. on 4 of the 4 factors.

Radius Health, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis, oncology, and endocrine diseases primarily in the United States. Its product candidates include Abaloparatide-SC, an injectable subcutaneous formulation of abaloparatide, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with postmenopausal osteoporosis; and Abaloparatide-TD, a transdermal patch for use as a short wear-time transdermal patch. The company is also involved in developing RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator/degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of postmenopausal vasomotor symptoms; and RAD140, a nonsteroidal selective androgen receptor modulator for the treatment of breast cancer. It has collaborations and license agreements with 3M; Ipsen Pharma SAS; Eisai Co. Ltd.; Lonza Group Ltd.; Novartis Pharmaceuticals; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, as well as research and development agreements with Nordic Bioscience Clinical Development VII A/S. Radius Health, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.