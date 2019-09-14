Reviewing Radius Health Inc. (RDUS)’s and Its Competitors results

We are contrasting Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) and its rivals on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. They are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0% of Radius Health Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.20% of all Biotechnology’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Radius Health Inc. has 0.3% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 8.45% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have Radius Health Inc. and its competitors’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Radius Health Inc. 0.00% -252.80% -65.90% Industry Average 812.10% 105.95% 28.39%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Radius Health Inc. and its competitors’ net income, gross revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Radius Health Inc. N/A 22 0.00 Industry Average 33.76M 4.16M 35.97

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Radius Health Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Radius Health Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.50 1.95 2.82

With consensus price target of $33, Radius Health Inc. has a potential upside of 16.44%. The potential upside of the peers is 150.65%. Based on the data given earlier, Radius Health Inc. is looking more favorable than its rivals, equities research analysts’ view.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Radius Health Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Radius Health Inc. -5.46% -12.52% 4.58% 18.69% -11.25% 30.14% Industry Average 5.82% 9.20% 28.08% 41.63% 73.35% 54.83%

For the past year Radius Health Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its competitors.

Liquidity

Radius Health Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.2 and a Quick Ratio of 5. Competitively, Radius Health Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 7.07 and has 6.86 Quick Ratio. Radius Health Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Radius Health Inc.

Volatility & Risk

Radius Health Inc. is 8.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.92. Competitively, Radius Health Inc.’s competitors’ beta is 1.77 which is 76.75% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Radius Health Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Radius Health Inc.’s competitors beat Radius Health Inc. on 3 of the 4 factors.

Radius Health, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis, oncology, and endocrine diseases primarily in the United States. Its product candidates include Abaloparatide-SC, an injectable subcutaneous formulation of abaloparatide, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with postmenopausal osteoporosis; and Abaloparatide-TD, a transdermal patch for use as a short wear-time transdermal patch. The company is also involved in developing RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator/degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of postmenopausal vasomotor symptoms; and RAD140, a nonsteroidal selective androgen receptor modulator for the treatment of breast cancer. It has collaborations and license agreements with 3M; Ipsen Pharma SAS; Eisai Co. Ltd.; Lonza Group Ltd.; Novartis Pharmaceuticals; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, as well as research and development agreements with Nordic Bioscience Clinical Development VII A/S. Radius Health, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.