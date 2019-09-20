Reviewing Radius Health Inc. (RDUS)’s and Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INO)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) and Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INO), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Radius Health Inc. 22 9.91 N/A -4.45 0.00 Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 31.70 N/A -0.99 0.00

In table 1 we can see Radius Health Inc. and Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Radius Health Inc. and Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Radius Health Inc. 0.00% -252.8% -65.9% Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -98.8% -61.3%

Risk and Volatility

Radius Health Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 8.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.92 beta. Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand, has 2.01 beta which makes it 101.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Radius Health Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.2 and a Quick Ratio of 5. Competitively, Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.9 and has 4.9 Quick Ratio. Radius Health Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Radius Health Inc. and Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Radius Health Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Radius Health Inc.’s consensus target price is $33, while its potential upside is 16.53%. Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $13 consensus target price and a 426.32% potential upside. The results provided earlier shows that Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than Radius Health Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Radius Health Inc. and Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 44%. Radius Health Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.3%. Competitively, Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 2.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Radius Health Inc. -5.46% -12.52% 4.58% 18.69% -11.25% 30.14% Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0% -8% -25% -45.24% -32.02% -31%

For the past year Radius Health Inc. had bullish trend while Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Radius Health Inc.

Radius Health, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis, oncology, and endocrine diseases primarily in the United States. Its product candidates include Abaloparatide-SC, an injectable subcutaneous formulation of abaloparatide, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with postmenopausal osteoporosis; and Abaloparatide-TD, a transdermal patch for use as a short wear-time transdermal patch. The company is also involved in developing RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator/degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of postmenopausal vasomotor symptoms; and RAD140, a nonsteroidal selective androgen receptor modulator for the treatment of breast cancer. It has collaborations and license agreements with 3M; Ipsen Pharma SAS; Eisai Co. Ltd.; Lonza Group Ltd.; Novartis Pharmaceuticals; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, as well as research and development agreements with Nordic Bioscience Clinical Development VII A/S. Radius Health, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops active DNA immunotherapies and vaccines in combination with proprietary electroporation delivery devices to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune systemÂ’s tolerance of cancerous cells; and SynCon product design is also intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza. It has completed, current or planned clinical programs of its proprietary SynCon immunotherapies for HPV-caused pre-cancers and cancers, influenza, prostate cancer, breast/lung/pancreatic cancer, hepatitis C virus, hepatitis B virus, HIV, Ebola, Middle East Respiratory Syndrome, and Zika virus. The companyÂ’s partners and collaborators include MedImmune, LLC, the Wistar Institute, University of Pennsylvania, Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, GeneOne Life Science, Plumbline Life Sciences, ApolloBio Corporation, Drexel University, the National Institutes of Health, HIV Vaccines Trial Network, National Cancer Institute, Genentech, and U.S. Military HIV Research Program. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania.