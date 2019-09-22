Reviewing Radius Health Inc. (RDUS)’s and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP)’s results

Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Radius Health Inc.
|22
|9.88
|N/A
|-4.45
|0.00
|Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.
|13
|79.99
|N/A
|-1.50
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Radius Health Inc. and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Radius Health Inc.
|0.00%
|-252.8%
|-65.9%
|Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
5.2 and 5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Radius Health Inc. Its rival Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 11.8 and 11.8 respectively. Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Radius Health Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
Recommendations and Ratings for Radius Health Inc. and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Radius Health Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Radius Health Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 15.91% and an $33 average target price.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Radius Health Inc. and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 55.5%. Insiders owned 0.3% of Radius Health Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.5% of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Radius Health Inc.
|-5.46%
|-12.52%
|4.58%
|18.69%
|-11.25%
|30.14%
|Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.
|0.27%
|11.37%
|28.36%
|0%
|0%
|10.3%
For the past year Radius Health Inc. was more bullish than Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.
Summary
Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. beats Radius Health Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.
Radius Health, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis, oncology, and endocrine diseases primarily in the United States. Its product candidates include Abaloparatide-SC, an injectable subcutaneous formulation of abaloparatide, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with postmenopausal osteoporosis; and Abaloparatide-TD, a transdermal patch for use as a short wear-time transdermal patch. The company is also involved in developing RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator/degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of postmenopausal vasomotor symptoms; and RAD140, a nonsteroidal selective androgen receptor modulator for the treatment of breast cancer. It has collaborations and license agreements with 3M; Ipsen Pharma SAS; Eisai Co. Ltd.; Lonza Group Ltd.; Novartis Pharmaceuticals; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, as well as research and development agreements with Nordic Bioscience Clinical Development VII A/S. Radius Health, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.
