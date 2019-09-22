Reviewing Radius Health Inc. (RDUS)’s and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP)’s results

Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Radius Health Inc. 22 9.88 N/A -4.45 0.00 Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 13 79.99 N/A -1.50 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Radius Health Inc. and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Radius Health Inc. 0.00% -252.8% -65.9% Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

5.2 and 5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Radius Health Inc. Its rival Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 11.8 and 11.8 respectively. Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Radius Health Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Radius Health Inc. and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Radius Health Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Radius Health Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 15.91% and an $33 average target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Radius Health Inc. and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 55.5%. Insiders owned 0.3% of Radius Health Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.5% of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Radius Health Inc. -5.46% -12.52% 4.58% 18.69% -11.25% 30.14% Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0.27% 11.37% 28.36% 0% 0% 10.3%

For the past year Radius Health Inc. was more bullish than Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. beats Radius Health Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Radius Health, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis, oncology, and endocrine diseases primarily in the United States. Its product candidates include Abaloparatide-SC, an injectable subcutaneous formulation of abaloparatide, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with postmenopausal osteoporosis; and Abaloparatide-TD, a transdermal patch for use as a short wear-time transdermal patch. The company is also involved in developing RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator/degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of postmenopausal vasomotor symptoms; and RAD140, a nonsteroidal selective androgen receptor modulator for the treatment of breast cancer. It has collaborations and license agreements with 3M; Ipsen Pharma SAS; Eisai Co. Ltd.; Lonza Group Ltd.; Novartis Pharmaceuticals; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, as well as research and development agreements with Nordic Bioscience Clinical Development VII A/S. Radius Health, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.