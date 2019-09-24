Reviewing Radius Health Inc. (RDUS)’s and Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN)’s results

This is a contrast between Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) and Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Radius Health Inc. 23 9.54 N/A -4.45 0.00 Geron Corporation 2 383.32 N/A -0.16 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Radius Health Inc. and Geron Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Radius Health Inc. and Geron Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Radius Health Inc. 0.00% -252.8% -65.9% Geron Corporation 0.00% -16.9% -16.3%

Volatility and Risk

Radius Health Inc.’s current beta is 0.92 and it happens to be 8.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Geron Corporation’s 155.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.55 beta.

Liquidity

Radius Health Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.2 while its Quick Ratio is 5. On the competitive side is, Geron Corporation which has a 24.9 Current Ratio and a 24.9 Quick Ratio. Geron Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Radius Health Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Radius Health Inc. and Geron Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Radius Health Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Geron Corporation 0 0 3 3.00

Radius Health Inc. has an average target price of $33, and a 20.00% upside potential. Competitively the consensus target price of Geron Corporation is $3.67, which is potential 158.45% upside. The data provided earlier shows that Geron Corporation appears more favorable than Radius Health Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Radius Health Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 31.8% of Geron Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Radius Health Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.3%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of Geron Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Radius Health Inc. -5.46% -12.52% 4.58% 18.69% -11.25% 30.14% Geron Corporation -1.64% -14.89% -33.7% 16.5% -63.64% 20%

For the past year Radius Health Inc. has stronger performance than Geron Corporation

Summary

Geron Corporation beats Radius Health Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Radius Health, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis, oncology, and endocrine diseases primarily in the United States. Its product candidates include Abaloparatide-SC, an injectable subcutaneous formulation of abaloparatide, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with postmenopausal osteoporosis; and Abaloparatide-TD, a transdermal patch for use as a short wear-time transdermal patch. The company is also involved in developing RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator/degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of postmenopausal vasomotor symptoms; and RAD140, a nonsteroidal selective androgen receptor modulator for the treatment of breast cancer. It has collaborations and license agreements with 3M; Ipsen Pharma SAS; Eisai Co. Ltd.; Lonza Group Ltd.; Novartis Pharmaceuticals; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, as well as research and development agreements with Nordic Bioscience Clinical Development VII A/S. Radius Health, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Geron Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company supports the clinical stage development of a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, for treating hematologic myeloid malignancies. It has collaboration and license agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. to develop and commercialize imetelstat worldwide for indications in oncology, including hematologic myeloid malignancies and other human therapeutic uses. The company was founded in 1990 and is based in Menlo Park, California.